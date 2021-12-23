Hyundai Donates $150,000 to Support Communities Impacted by Kentucky Tornadoes

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and its Kentucky dealers, including Gates Hyundai in Richmond and Swope Hyundai in Elizabethtown, today announced donations of $100,000 to Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland (FAKH) and $50,000 to the American Red Cross to support Western Kentucky communities devastated by the December 10 tornadoes.

"Hyundai and its dealers are proud to stand with the people of Kentucky as they work to rebuild their homes and communities after these devastating tornadoes," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America.

The funds for Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland will be used to provide food to communities across 24 Kentucky counties.

"This will be a very long recovery process for the families and communities who sustained devastating damage during this natural disaster," said Jamie Sizemore, FAKH executive director. "The food insecurity rate was already high in Kentucky and now families and seniors affected by this storm must pick up the pieces and make hard choices. We are grateful for partners like Hyundai that will help FAKH not only put food on their table but provide hope as they rebuild their lives."

The funds for the Red Cross will be used for ongoing relief efforts, including supporting people staying in emergency shelters and other temporary accommodations, such as state park lodges and hotel rooms. With the help of partners like Hyundai Motor America, the Red Cross has served more than 36,600 meals and snacks, distributed more than 21,000 relief items, and provided more than 4,100 individual care contacts.

