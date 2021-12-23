Navitas CEO to "Electrify Our World™" at 24th Needham Growth Conference Gallium nitride (GaN) positioned to expand from mobile fast chargers to consumer, EV, solar and data center markets

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in GaN power integrated circuits (ICs) has announced that CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan will be participating with a presentation and 'fire-side chat' at the 24th annual Needham Growth Conference (NGC).

The Needham conference provides investors with insight into the rapidly-evolving emerging-growth-company environment and deliver investable themes to senior company executives, institutional investors, and private equity and growth/venture capital investors. Navitas will be participating in the Semiconductors track, where they will highlight opportunities for technologies built around integrated GaN ICs.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power and 3x faster charging, with up to 40% energy savings in half the size and weight. Navitas' GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance. With over 130 patents issued or pending, and significant trade secrets including a proprietary process design kit (PDK), Navitas believes it has a multi-year lead in next-generation GaN power ICs.

"Navitas is honored to be participating in the NGC, a flagship conference that is one of the largest US events for growth stock investing," said Navitas CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan. "For Navitas this presents a valuable forum to not only discuss a $13B market for GaN but also the potential 2.6 Gton CO 2 reduction opportunity as we work to "Electrify Our World™".

To attend the Navitas presentation, follow this link. For more information on the conference, please call (212) 371-8300 or visit needhamco.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021, with an enterprise value over $1B and over $320M gross capital raise.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

