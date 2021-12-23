Night Of Lights OC Adds Nightly Drive-In Movies And Welcomes 'Chase' From Paw Patrol Christmas Day Through January 2

Guests Can Enjoy Holiday Classics and Family Favorite Movies From The Safety and Comfort of Their Own Vehicle During Nightly Drive-In Showings the Final Week of Night of Lights OC

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Night of Lights OC , a magical and interactive winter wonderland drive-thru experience, continues to provide the Southern California community with a safe, family-friendly celebration through January 2nd. The Night of Lights OC experience guides guests through a mile-long drive-thru course filled with more than one million lights, themed holiday scenery and immersive vignettes, animated light shows and light tunnels synchronized to music, snow flurries, and more. From December 25th through January 2nd, Paw Patrol's Chase will join other Night of Lights OC fan-favorite characters to celebrate the magical season and ring in the New Year.

Additionally, beginning Christmas night, Night of Lights OC is offering nightly drive-in movie showings included at no additional charge with select tickets. Through January 2nd, guests can view their favorite holiday film before entering Night of Lights OC, with movie showings beginning at 5:00 PM or 7:30 PM. The following full-length movies will be shown:

Saturday, Dec. 25 - Paw Patrol: The Movie

Sunday, Dec. 26 - The Grinch

Monday, Dec. 27 - Trolls World Tour

Tuesday, Dec. 28 - Polar Express

Wednesday, Dec. 29 - Tom & Jerry

Thursday, Dec. 30 - Elf

Friday, Dec. 31 - Toy Story

Saturday, Jan. 1 - Frozen

Sunday, Jan. 2 - Boss Baby - Family Business

"We are so excited to continue spreading festive cheer as we welcome Chase from Paw Patrol and invite guests to come out and watch their favorite family film with us beginning Christmas night," said Jessica Strydom, Director of Marketing for Night of Lights OC. "Once Santa's away, the elves are sure to play, and you won't want to miss the updated Night of Lights OC experience in our final 9 nights. We've had a wonderful run thus far, with many nights selling out, and we look forward to welcoming more of our community to enjoy the experience from the safety and comfort of their own sleigh!"

Entry to the event is through online ticket purchases only at NightOfLightsOC.com . Limited reservations are available per time session and guests are encouraged to buy in advance to reserve their date and time session before they sell out.

General admission (while supplies last) starts at $39.99 per vehicle (up to five people) on select nights. Larger vehicle tickets (six to nine people) start at $59.99 on select nights. Vehicle height is limited to 8 feet or less, due to the light tunnels. Silver Admission vehicle tickets are also available, which include a digital in-vehicle photo and Holiday 3D glasses to highlight the more than million lights for everyone in the car.

Salute to Law Enforcement

On Wednesday, December 29th, Night of Lights OC will honor law enforcement community heroes with the special $5 off online coupon code "SERVICE". Tickets must be purchased in advance using the online code, and relevant IDs will be checked on site for verification.

Classic Car Night

On Sunday, January 2nd, bring your classic car and celebrate the New Year at Night of Lights OC!

For more information, visit NightOfLightsOC.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @NightofLightsOC.

