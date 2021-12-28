AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2021.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Dedicated Tax Fund) Series 2016-A 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.48%
2) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group Inc/(The)) Series 2017-A 5.00%, 9/01/42
2.12%
3) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.10%
4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.75%
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM Series 2018 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.71%
6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018-A 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.58%
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.55%
8) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.52%
9) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 6/15/50
1.52%
10) California Statewide Communities Development Authority (CHF-Irvine LLC) Series 2021 3.00%, 5/15/54
1.50%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
22.09%
Airport
7.77%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
6.03%
Toll Roads/Transit
5.74%
Electric Utility
5.24%
Prepay Energy
2.77%
Water & Sewer
2.12%
Higher Education - Private
1.71%
Tobacco Securitization
1.52%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
1.10%
Higher Education - Public
1.01%
Port
0.69%
Industrial Development - Utility
0.46%
Senior Living
0.26%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
58.70%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
17.42%
State G.O.
7.72%
Local G.O.
2.47%
Tax-Supported State Lease
2.44%
Assessment District
2.06%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
0.55%
SUBTOTAL
32.66%
Prerefunded/ETM
7.72%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.65%
SUBTOTAL
0.65%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.27%
SUBTOTAL
0.27%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
California
12.14%
New York
11.30%
Illinois
11.11%
New Jersey
8.31%
Pennsylvania
7.72%
Connecticut
5.32%
Florida
4.79%
Michigan
3.78%
Texas
3.51%
South Carolina
3.09%
Wisconsin
2.92%
Alabama
2.45%
Nebraska
2.12%
Colorado
1.82%
Oklahoma
1.80%
Georgia
1.63%
North Carolina
1.60%
Minnesota
1.52%
Tennessee
1.39%
Arizona
1.29%
Utah
1.21%
Maryland
1.09%
Ohio
1.06%
District of Columbia
0.94%
Kansas
0.87%
Guam
0.83%
Kentucky
0.80%
West Virginia
0.67%
Massachusetts
0.53%
Puerto Rico
0.53%
Hawaii
0.41%
Arkansas
0.32%
Indiana
0.19%
Iowa
0.19%
Louisiana
0.18%
Washington
0.17%
New Hampshire
0.13%
Other
0.27%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
4.50%
AA
31.33%
A
33.66%
BBB
19.21%
BB
2.24%
D
0.28%
Not Rated
0.79%
Pre-refunded Bonds
7.72%
Short-Term Investments
0.27%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.27%
1 to 5 years
1.66%
5 to 10 years
22.70%
10 to 20 years
31.61%
20 to 30 years
37.15%
More Than 30 years
6.61%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
9.88%
Average Coupon:
4.93%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.34%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
3.95%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
34.98%
Total Fund Leverage:
39.27%*
Average Effective Maturity:
4.55 Years
Effective Duration:
N/A
Total Net Assets:
$441.87 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$15.26
Number of Holdings:
181
Portfolio Turnover:
6%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.95% through the use of tender option bonds, 34.98% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.340% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund