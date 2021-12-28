Breakthrough Glasses-Free 3D Technology on Display at CES 2022

When it comes to Glasses-Free 3D Technology, Believing is Seeing - "Visit our booth and prepare to be amazed by the latest 3D technology!"

MIAMI, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IQH3D will be premiering their glasses-free 3D products at CES Las Vegas 2022 in booth #19274. IQH3D has pioneered a new generation of 3D devices through research and development of Glasses-Free 3D products and advanced software applications that will be on display. Experience the highest quality 3D optics ever produced on a consumer device with the featured product SKYY 10.8" Streaming 3D tablet. All IQH3D's devices can be used for viewing 3D content and extraordinary NFT Stereoscopic Digital Art. CES 2022 attendees are invited to visit www.IQH3D.com to learn more about IQH3D's line of products.

IQH3D Skyy Tablet

When it comes to Glasses-Free 3D Technology, Believing is Seeing – "Visit our booth and prepare to be amazed by the latest 3D technology!" states company CEO, Loyal Haylett. IQH3D has been performing very well in recent years and continuously attracts serious interests from individual consumers as well as top companies across multiple sectors, from advertising, retailing, distribution, consumer electronics suppliers, 3D content developers, NFT art proprietors, gaming, and entertainment, just to name a few.

New Products Premiering at CES 2022:

SKYY 10.8 Glasses-Free 3D Streaming Android Tablet

SEAA Glasses-Free 3D Smartphone with the first-ever Artificial Intelligence Enabled 3D Camera

IQH3D - Screens and Monitors - 28"-100" Glasses-Free 3D Multi-Viewer Screens

IQH3D CMS, Media Player & 2D - 3D Conversion Software Applications

The 65" Ultra D Monitor will also be on display at CES 2022.

"If you are an electronics retailer or distributor, you will not want to miss this opportunity to ride the new wave in digital viewing technology" David Ross COO IQH3D.

About IQH3D

IQH3D is a Glasses-Free 3D company based in the USA, that is on a mission to produce high-quality products and services to our esteemed customers worldwide. Our current line of products includes IQH3D 10.8" Skyy tablet, IQH3D UltraD Display, multi-view 3D displays, single-view 3D monitors with eye-tracking technology, 3D Android phones, 3D screen protectors and cases for iPhone, IQH3D App for iPhone (with 3D music videos, movies, and video clips), IQH3D CMS platform for commercial 3D advertising networks. Our services include 3D content creation and conversion. Our content creation partners 3Scape of Canada and Qoobex of the USA each have a wealth of experience in top-quality 3D video production. IQ-Haylett and IQH3D are registered trademarks of IQ-Haylett LLC in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For business inquiries contact

Website: www.IQH3D.com

Email: sales@iqh3d.com

USA

David Ross +1 305 403-9900

dross@iqh3d.com

Canada

Mathias Fuchs +1 416 671 0223

mfuchs@iqh3d.com

Media contact

Anita Baker

abaker@iqh3d.com

