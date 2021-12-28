HNG at Cosmoprof Asia 2021

Cosmetics-Pencil Makeup Manufacturing Specialty, Health Foods, and Logistics Total Service On Exhibit

Proves Itself Competitive in International Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global cosmetics OEM·ODM company, HNG (CEO Baek In Young) was among the participants at Cosmoprof Asia 2021's digital event held for two weeks last November. Cosmoprof is one of the three major international beauty expos and has served as an essential place for Korean and international beauty product companies to build a business network and partnerships.

At Cosmoprof, HNG launched its newest products for orders and connected with its clients to reiterate its specialty in pencil makeup cosmetics manufacturing, health food products, and total logistics service, proving its competitive position in the global OEM and ODM market.

HNG emphasized its advanced technology and system in beauty and health food products manufacturing and production, noting it achieved 100 billion KRW in revenue from cosmetics OEM/ODM, health food products, and logistics sales as of December 2020. The company intends to build on its performance and expand its business in Asian cosmetics.

HNG stated that "we plan to support our clients from manufacturing of finished goods to quality control, sales, and distribution, fully meeting the expectations of our many brand clients," and added, "our platform makes it easy for potential clients to put sample requests, increasing accessibility for cosmetics production, and we intent on building on it to become the OEM and ODM platform for the best-selling global cosmetics."

HNG specializes in OEM and R&D for cosmetics and food products for Korean and international partners. With a focus on cosmetic product manufacturing and production, HNG counts as its OEM/ODM clients some of the major Korean and international beauty brands such as LG Household&HealthCare, Atomy, GraceClub, CMS LAB, LVMH, LOREAL, Watsons, Kingdom Animalia, LLC, Terry de Gunzburg, INNBeauty Project, Nudestix, and OSLO. The company was recognized for its excellence in quality control, advanced level of technology, and fast response system with certifications for CGMP, ISO22716 and ISO9001, and health food product GMP. HNG has been a growing company dedicated to putting all its efforts into delivering success and satisfaction to meeting client companies' goals.

