The Habit Burger Grill Brings Back An All-American Classic, The Patty Melt

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based restaurant company The Habit Burger Grill is bringing back a classic throwback to their menu for a limited time. Returning to much fanfare after a limited release last winter, The Habit's Patty Melt is the ultimate nostalgic sandwich, combining two of America's favorite foods together, the grilled cheese sandwich and a classic Charburger.

"After the Patty Melt became such a hit earlier this year, we knew it was the perfect sandwich to bring back to our menu," said Adam Baird, Vice President of Food and Beverage at The Habit Burger Grill. "The Patty Melt is a classic comfort food, and we're excited to serve up this fan-favorite again."

True to The Habit's culinary culture, the Patty Melt is cooked-to-order and features two seasoned chargrilled patties topped with melted cheese and caramelized onions with tangy Thousand Island sauce on freshly toasted corn rye bread. The popular returning new menu item will be available for a limited time at select Habit Burger Grill restaurants.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality. By continually pushing innovation across their new menu items, these latest additions are what make The Habit a habit.

