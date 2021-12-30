CECO ENVIRONMENTAL TO PRESENT AT THE 24th ANNUAL NEEDHAM VIRTUAL GROWTH CONFERENCE ON JAN. 13

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) today announced that Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Eckl, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 1:15 PM Eastern Time. Management will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. A live webcast of CECO's presentation will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company's website: www.cecoenviro.com/events.

Management will highlight its diversified solutions and technologies protecting people, the environment, and industrial equipment in addition to outlining CECO's transformational growth strategy, market dynamics and provide an outlook on 2022.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, oil & gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, and wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Company Contact:

Matthew Eckl

Chief Financial Officer

888-990-6670

Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser or Hala Elsherbini

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com

Media Contact:

Kimberly Plaskett

Corporate Communications Director

CECO-Communications@OneCECO.com

