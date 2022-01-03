MediBalloon Expands Operations and Establishes Mass Production Capabilities in Taiwan's Medeologix

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediBalloon, Inc., a specialty medical balloon design and manufacturing company, today announced the partnership with Medeon Biodesign, Inc. (TPEX: 6499), a Taiwan publicly traded medical device company with operations in Taipei, Taiwan and Sunnyvale, California, to expand the US operations and footprint in Asia. The new manufacturing organization established in Taiwan will be called Medeologix and will be in full operation in 2022 to not only serve the global market, but also provide customers the one-stop-shop service from prototyping to mass production of medical devices.

MediBalloon, with over 25 years of medical device industry experience, is specialized in specialty medical balloons across a wide range of clinical applications including cardiovascular, neurovascular, structural heart, peripheral, general surgery and urology. The team is experienced in handling advanced materials to design medical balloons with a spectrum of compliance, size, shape, complexity and composite construction. MediBalloon provides the most comprehensive services in the industry for this critical component from design and development, assembly process, coating, to manufacturing and mass production of specialty medical balloons.

Mr. Anant Hegde, the founder and CTO of MediBalloon, and board member of Medeologix stated, "Our goal has been to provide our customers the ultimate solution when developing medical balloon products. We provide short turnaround time during the design and development phase, and now we will be equipped with a state-of-the-art facility and multiple production lines, which significantly boosts our capacity to meet the growing demand of mass production for our global customers. The partnership between MediBalloon and Medeon Biodesign benefits from the efficiency and manufacturing capabilities of Taiwan, with a highly educated and talented workforce, which will allow us to extend the top-notch medical balloon development know-how to mass production."

"We are very excited to partner with MediBalloon to establish the most premier medical balloon manufacturing organization. We envision the partnership to provide cutting-edge, high quality medical products to the globe, with more efficient and effective operations." said Dr. Yue-Teh Jang, Chairman and CEO of Medeon Biodesign.

About MediBalloon

MediBalloon is a privately held company based in Hayward, California. The company specialized in developing medical balloons across a wide range of clinical applications using Silicone, Polyurethane, Polyethylene, Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), PEBAX, Nylons and other thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs), etc. For more information, please visit www.mediballoon.com .

About Medeon Biodesign

Medeon Biodesign (TPEX: 6499) is a publicly traded company listed on Taipei Exchange, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with operation in Sunnyvale, California. The company focuses on the development of medical devices and supplying key injection molded components to the medical device industry through its Delta Asia subsidiary. For more information, please visit www.medeonbio.com/en .

