HYTE Unveils the keeb SR65 Limited - A Modern 65% Keyboard The keeb is a modern 65% keyboard designed to blur the lines between gaming and enthusiast level keyboards

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HYTE, the new PC components, peripherals, and lifestyle brand of iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs, today unveiled the HYTE keeb SR65, its first custom mechanical keyboard, designed to satisfy the needs of gamers looking to enter the enthusiast keyboard segment.

"We designed keeb to encourage expression," said Rob Teller, Lead Roadmap Architect of HYTE. "It's a multi-sensory reward for typing that keeps you comfortable, engaged, and in control."

Connect to Custom

The 65 percent HYTE keeb SR65 will be available for pre-sale in a limited, 1,000-unit run featuring a 5-pin hot-swappable PCB for future keyboard modifications and extended switch compatibility. Housed in a frosted polycarbonate base with a bead blasted satin silver aluminum top case, the keeb will come fully loaded with Durock V2 Gold Wire Stabilizers and the choice between three Durock switch variants: Linear 'Pink' (65g bottom out), Linear 'Yellow' (55g bottom out), and Tactile 'Teal' T1 (67g bottom out). A barebones version of the keeb SR65 will also be made available to customers who want to take advantage of using their own switches, keycaps and stabilizers. To further enhance the user experience, keeb will come standard with an all-new suspended gasket mount for improved typing sound and feel.

The matte black laser engraved shine-through ABS keycaps, as well as the selected switches, will come packaged in separate trays with the keeb for a hybrid custom experience. Users will be able to fully program each key, the dedicated multimedia keys, as well as the dual rotary wheels, which by default control the preset lighting modes and volume, separately, via the HYTE nexus software.

To finetune the keeb, HYTE worked with notable custom keyboard community experts Alex (alexotos) Medeot and Marcia (apiary keyboards) Roberts for feedback on the design and features of the keyboard.

"Seeing the progress of this board has been a really fun time and I'm excited to see the end result in person," said Medeot. "Working with the team [HYTE] surrounding the board was an amazing experience and seeing how receptive they were to feedback was refreshing."

"It has been incredible to work with a brand like HYTE," said Roberts. "They have a passion and enthusiasm not only for their product, but for the keyboard space as a whole. I can't wait until everyone gets to see the love that has gone into this project, and what more will come from them."

HYTE nexus

With 138 RGB LEDs illuminating each key, as well as surrounding the perimeter of the keeb SR65, customers will experience immersive light shows diffused through the frosted polycarbonate base and projected on the desktop surface. By utilizing the AI-driven HYTE nexus software, users will be able to sync the keeb to computer screens, wallpaper animations, and music. HYTE nexus was trained with over 1,000 songs, and continues to be developed with additional musical varieties, to optimize the RGB lighting results and best represent the music that is being played.

Pricing & Availability

The fully loaded HYTE keeb SR65 is expected to be available for pre-order on January 14, 2022, in the US and Canada, on HYTE.com for a starting MSRP of $400.

The barebones HYTE keeb SR65 is expected to be available for pre-order on January 14, 2022, in the US and Canada, on HYTE.com for a starting MSRP of $350.

To reserve a keeb, customers can place a $50, fully refundable, deposit. The keeb is expected to ship in May 2022. To pre-order the HYTE keeb SR65, please visit: https://hyte.co/upkeeb

The HYTE keeb SR65 will be available for purchase in the EU at a later date. For more information on pre-sale availability, please visit: https://hyte.co/upkeeb

Webpages

For more information on the keeb SR65, please visit: https://hyte.co/uevkeeb

Video

To watch the keeb SR65 product video, please visit: https://hyte.co/keebSR65pvp

Images

For additional images of the keeb SR65, please visit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/odbe3wq6y5vlnm1/AABCn_IYrJ9UXR3SGwZKr-Saa?dl=0

About HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play.

HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

HYTE is a subsidiary brand of iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs. HYTE, and its logo are registered trademarks of iBUYPOWER in the United States and/or other countries. Pricing, availability, features and specifications are subject to change without notice.

