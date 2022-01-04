Lyfebulb Launches IBDLyfe, a Community Engagement Platform for People Affected by Inflammatory Bowel Disease

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyfebulb, an online digital platform that empowers people living with chronic illnesses to thrive through education, innovation and connectivity, today announced the launch of IBDLyfe (www.ibdlyfe.com). IBDLyfe is an online community for those living with Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and irritable bowel syndrome, as well as their support partners, to share experiences, find one-on-one mentorships and help individuals feel supported as they embrace struggles unique to their journey, regardless of their physical location.

"There are approximately 2.5 million individuals living with IBD in the US today, the majority of whom are burdened with anxiety and fear about living with this diagnosis for the rest of their lives," said Karin Hehenberger, MD, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Lyfebulb. "IBDLyfe, built by patients and care partners for patients and care partners, can help reduce some of this anxiety by providing a safe, moderated platform to learn from others (including experts) who have walked this path before."

IBDLyfe was developed as part of an open and honest dialogue with the IBD community to identify and help fulfil the needs of patients and their care partners throughout their journey.

"Being diagnosed with colitis was one of the most isolating experiences of my life. I didn't know anyone in the world who had it, and I felt like I couldn't talk about it because it was too embarrassing. The combination of a serious disease and having no one to turn to was very difficult for me," revealed Jackie Zimmerman, Community Manager for IBDLyfe. "It wasn't until I met other IBD patients online that I began to shift how I viewed my life with ulcerative colitis. Having a community to normalize your experiences, validate your concerns, and support you with knowledge only other patients could have is invaluable."

In addition to peer-to-peer connectivity, IBDLyfe showcases forums where one can see both questions and answers on the minds of the community, motivational stories, validated resources, and a tool to track metrics of one's own health.

"If a platform like IBDLyfe had existed, I believe some of my family's circumstances would have come out differently .... I wanted to know what others in my parenting situation were doing or had done. I wanted to talk with those who understood what I was experiencing and feeling without being pitied," concluded Wendy Lyman, Content Manager for IBDLyfe, whose son has ulcerative colitis.

For more information on IBDLyfe or to register, please visit https://www.ibdlyfe.com/.

About Lyfebulb

Lyfebulb is a chronic disease-focused, patient empowerment platform that connects patients and industry to support user-driven innovation. Grounded with its strong foundation in diabetes, the company has expanded disease states covered into cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, mental health, substance use disorder, migraine, transplantation, psoriasis, chronic cough, chronic kidney disease, and heart failure.

