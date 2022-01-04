The only wet-dry vacuum with multiple rollers and motors features Roborock's new trademarked technology, DyadPower™, to vacuum, mop and dry floors conveniently in one cleaning session.

Roborock Tackles Every Cleaning Situation with Dyad, an All-in-One Solution for Wet to Dry Messes

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, creator of ultra-intelligent home robotics made to simplify life, today unveiled the all-new Dyad, its first wet and dry vacuum cleaner designed to make floor cleaning easier and more effective. The new all-in-one solution vacuums, washes, and dries floors to get rid of dirt and messes from edge-to-edge.

Roborock Dyad - Eliminating Wet and Dry Messes from Edge to Edge

"We set out to tackle some unresolved pain points in the wet-dry vacuum space like poor edge cleaning, weak pick-up and maneuverability issues, and we achieved that and more with Roborock Dyad," said Richard Chang, CEO of Roborock. "Featuring our proprietary technology, DyadPower™, Dyad is the only dual roller motor, multi-roller wet and dry vacuum that cleans edge-to-edge to eliminate messes in one sweep. This multi-use product has the capability to remove everything from dirty water to encrusted dirt seamlessly in a single cleaning session."

Adaptive and Effective Cleaning with DyadPower™

DyadPower ™ Vigorously Cleans With Every Stroke : Two motors work separately to power three rollers, one in the front and two in the rear, enabling the cleaning system to rotate in opposite directions. This combination, unique to the market, allows Dyad to efficiently lift both wet and dry messes in one sweep.

Spotless Cleaning Along the Edges : Edge-to-edge cleaning is no longer a problem. Featuring two rear rollers spanning the width of the head, Dyad cleans thoroughly along edges and flush with the wall to get hard-to-reach dust and debris.

Adaptive Cleaning Intelligence: Dyad detects tough stains and automatically increases water flow and suction power for better cleaning results.

Not Just for Cleaning Dust

Switch to Drying Mode: Dyad suctions wet messes into its 620 ml dirty water tank while simultaneously releasing fresh water onto the floor and working its rollers to actively remove dirt. Its multi-use functions make it easy to clean up spilled coffee or lift milk and cereal at the same time.

Make Floors Tea Tree-Scented: Created by Unilever under its OMO brand, this unique cleaning solution formulated exclusively for Roborock helps to remove stains from hard floors and ceramic tiles, while leaving floors with an extra touch of freshness.

Effortless to Clean, Maintain and More

Self-Cleans With The Push of a Button: The rollers clean themselves automatically for an added level of convenience, so no dirty hands in the process.

Clean Effortlessly: Thanks to its multi-roller system that rotates in opposite directions, Dyad glides smoothly across the floor. Its agile cleaning head twists 180 degrees to navigate easily around furniture.

Power to Clean Large Spaces: A 5000 mAh high-capacity battery can run nonstop for up to 35 minutes while cleaning up to 3056 sqft (284 sqm).

Intelligent and Convenient: At a glance, its LED screen indicates cleaning mode, battery life and even notifies customers to floor areas with a build up of dirt. To add even more convenience, a voice alert system announces when it's time to refill the water tank or charge the battery.

To learn more about Roborock Dyad and the company's line-up of premier cleaning robots, please visit us.roborock.com.

The Dyad will be available on Amazon in the United States in February for an MSRP of $449.99.

About Roborock

Roborock specializes in the research, development, and production of robotic home cleaners and other cleaning appliances. It develops and produces robot vacuums under its Roborock brand, as well as creating robot vacuums for one of China's largest technology companies, Xiaomi. Each robot it builds is designed to fulfill a singular purpose: To give people more time to spend on the things they love. Currently, Roborock is available in 40 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Spain. The company operates out of four locations, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. For more information, visit https://us.roborock.com/

