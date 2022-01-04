Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Evernorth Extend Agreement Expanding Medication Safety, Efficacy, and Adherence Services

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced a five-year contract renewal with Evernorth℠, a premier health services business that connects and coordinates innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs, to expand use of TRHC's Medication Therapy Management (MTM) programs and other clinical services.

(PRNewsfoto/Tabula Rasa HealthCare)

Evernorth renews contract and expands use of TRHC's Medication Therapy Management programs and other clinical services

The new agreement expands upon THRC's previous 10 year relationship with Express Scripts PBM, which is part of the Evernorth portfolio.

"We are thrilled to extend our long-term relationship with Evernorth, helping them to advance the safe use of medication among their customers," said TRHC Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "Through real-time, targeted medication reviews we've enabled more than 9 million medication-related interventions, delivering safer use of medication and cost-savings of over $700 million. We are confident that our significant experience with enhanced medication therapy management programs will result in a stronger and more valuable MTM program for Evernorth in the years to come."

"For more than a decade, Tabula Rasa has consistently provided outstanding innovation and value for our clients," said Kelcey Blair, PharmD, vice president, Express Scripts PBM. "By expanding our collaboration, we can deliver even greater health outcomes through member engagement strategies and clinical programs."

TRHC's technology can identify medication risk for individual patients or across patient populations by combining patient-specific, clinical and pharmacology data to identify which patients or populations are at high risk for Adverse Drug Events and require more immediate medication management attention.

Under the new agreement, Evernorth will continue to deliver TRHC's robust MTM services to millions of Medicare Part D, Medicaid, and commercial health plan members. Additionally, TRHC will provide Evernorth and Express Scripts PBM with expanded face-to-face and digital models to improve member engagement and satisfaction through the addition of TRHC's network of more than 18,000 pharmacies.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.