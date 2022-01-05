Bionomics Limited Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional ADSs in the United States

EASTWOOD, Australia, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionomics Limited (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the issuance of 243,300 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing 180 ordinary shares of Bionomics, pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional ADSs in connection with the Company's previously announced initial public offering in the United States (the Offering). The ADSs were sold at a public offering price of US$12.35 per ADS.

The total gross proceeds from the Offering (including the previously issued 1,622,000 ADSs) increased to approximately US$23 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Bionomics. The ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on December 16, 2021, under the ticker symbol "BNOX".

Evercore ISI and William Blair acted as lead book-running managers for the Offering. Cantor, Berenberg and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as book-running managers for the Offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities sold in this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 15, 2021. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from the SEC at www.sec.gov, and from (i) Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or (ii) William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, or by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead product candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer's disease and other central nervous system conditions.

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements contained in this announcement that relate to prospective events or developments, including, without limitation, statements related to the Offering are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this ASX announcement.

