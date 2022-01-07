KAPPA Acquires Reveal Energy Services

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kappa Engineering SA (KAPPA), a reservoir and production engineering software company, announces today the acquisition of Reveal Energy Services (Reveal), a leader in integrated diagnostics and completion evaluation.

"We appreciate the KAPPA team's confidence in our company, and we're excited about joining them to further the industry's completion and reservoir engineering domain knowledge. By developing more powerful data analysis solutions with our combined expertise, operators can achieve even greater asset value," said Sudhendu Kashikar, CEO of Reveal Energy Services. "We're grateful for the industry's acceptance of our services and software during the past six years."

"With the help of Reveal's team, the integration of ORCHID® in the KAPPA software portfolio will add completion information and diagnostics to our current handling of production data. It will be particularly useful in the context of unconventional plays," said Olivier Houzé, KAPPA's Managing Director. "Reveal's elastic models to characterize fractures will also complement KAPPA's diffusion models for the interpretation of pressure and production data. This will result in more efficient workflows by integrating completion diagnostic, reservoir and production data on a single platform, a decades-long challenge for the industry. This development axis complements and will ultimately converge with our global move towards Automation."

About Reveal Energy Services

Based in Houston (USA) and founded in 2016 with IMAGE Frac® pressure-based fracture maps, Reveal Energy Services has quantified the fracture geometry of more than 30,000 hydraulic fracturing stages in the US and Canada. In 2018, IMAGE Frac won the Hart Energy Special Meritorious Awards for Engineering Innovation in the nonfracturing completions category. Two years later, the ORCHID® completions evaluation platform won the 2020 World Oil® Awards Best Data Management & Application Solution Award. The physics-based services and software increase operational efficiency without risk in near real time.

About KAPPA

Based in Sophia Antipolis (France) and founded in 1987, KAPPA is the industry leader in several reservoir and production engineering disciplines focused on the analysis of dynamic data: Pressure Transient Analysis, Rate Transient Analysis, Production Logging, Formation Testing, etc. Its integrated platform KAPPA-Workstation® federates all these disciplines, complemented by a client-server solution soon to migrate towards a microservices based automation platform. KAPPA has 120 employees split over 15 countries. KAPPA also provides training and consulting services in the disciplines of its software portfolio.

