SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. with QCR Holdings, Inc.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. with QCR Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi & Korsinsky, LLP)

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GFED) ("Guaranty" or the "Company") stock prior to November 9, 2021 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger of Guaranty with QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) ("QCR Holdings"). Under the terms of the merger, stockholders of Guaranty will have the right to receive for each share of Guaranty common stock owned, at the election of each stockholder, and subject to proration, (i) $30.50 in cash, (ii) 0.58775 shares of QCR Holdings common stock, or (iii) mixed consideration of $6.10 in cash and 0.4702 shares of QCR Holdings common stock, with total consideration to consist of approximately 80% stock and 20% cash.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Guaranty merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Guaranty has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP