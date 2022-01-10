SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fintech giant, NIUM, announces its partnership with Alchemy Pay (ACH), a fiat-cryptocurrency gateway solutions provider. The partnership represents major progress for Alchemy Pay who will now leverage NIUM's huge global coverage and swiftly pay out funds to clients at significantly lowered costs in the 190+ countries and territories where NIUM operates. In addition, NIUM has 11 licences in regions such as the United Kingdom, Europe, USA, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia, which will enable Alchemy Pay to extend its reach into these key financial markets.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) Leverages Fintech Giant NIUM and Amplifies its Market Reach

(PRNewsfoto/Alchemy Pay)

John Tan, Alchemy Pay's CEO, explained the significance of the collaboration, "NIUM allows us to provide crypto and fiat acceptance at even more competitive prices and tap into lucrative new markets where we know there is serious demand. This is a huge step forward for us - our network now has more global coverage and is more attractive than ever."

Alchemy Pay's flagship product is its hybrid crypto-fiat payment system, which allows merchant partners to accept popular cryptocurrencies in offline and online payments at a low cost and with near-instant instant conversion to the merchant's local fiat currency. The all-in-one system also allows merchants and businesses to accept fiat payments via e-wallets and credit cards. The network is supported by its incentivising utility token, ACH , which runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

NIUM is one of fintech's true unicorns and will now be putting its huge network to work for Alchemy Pay so that the gateway solutions provider will have improved speed, cost, and coverage. NIUM has built one of the world's most comprehensive networks of relationships, partners, and licenses in countries where Alchemy Pay can now conduct business. The partnership now provides Alchemy Pay with improved services which will increase appeal to potential merchant partners. Since the NIUM announcement, the payment network is now supported for use in over 70 countries - a number that has been steadily rising over the past year.

As a bridge between crypto and fiat economies, Alchemy Pay finished 2021 strongly by integrating its fiat payment channels with leading blockchain networks Polygon, Avalanche, and NEAR meaning users can now bypass multiple barriers to entry and enter crypto ecosystems directly with fiat payment standards such as Visa, Mastercard and Paypal.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is an integrated fiat and cryptocurrency gateway solutions provider, powering seamless crypto and fiat acceptance for merchant networks, developers, and financial institutions. The company drives adoption of blockchain technology by making crypto investment, commercial transactions, and DeFi services readily accessible to consumers and institutions in the fiat economy. Today, Alchemy Pay supports over 70 countries with 300 payment channels and has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry giants such as Binance, Shopify, Arcadier, QFPay and more.

