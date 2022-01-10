Sectra appoints new CFO

LINKOPING, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica Holmquist has been appointed CFO of international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B). Jessica will also become a member of Sectra's Group Management, taking up her new role in spring 2022.

Jessica Holmquist, 45, holds an M.Sc. (Economics and Business) from the Stockholm School of Economics, with a major in accounting and finance, and will bring extensive experience from companies with international operations. Jessica will join Sectra from her role as Business Area Controller Corporate at the defense and security company Saab AB, where she also served for a period as acting Group Controller and has held various senior positions in the company's finance function since 2012. Jessica also has several years of experience in corporate finance and auditing of listed companies from PwC.

Jessica Holmquist will take over from Sectra's current CFO Mats Franzén. As previously announced, Mats will be transitioning to a new role as an industrial doctoral student and senior advisor to Sectra's management.

This information is such that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Nasdaq Stockholm Rule Book for Issuers. The information was submitted to the media for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10:35 a.m. on January 10, 2022.

