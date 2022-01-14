GLOBAL STAR SOFIA CARSON IS MADE TO BE LOUD

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofia Carson is louder than ever! The chart-topping singer, songwriter, actress, and activist unveils her female empowerment anthem "LOUD" today, along with the breathtakingly bold music video. Get "LOUD" – HERE via Hollywood Records. Watch the music video – HERE.

"LOUD" follows the journey of a once silenced voice breaking free. Carson worked with songwriters Alida Garpestad Peck and Paris Carney on the liberating the anthem. LOUD transports the listener into a world of pop and R&B, as Carson's powerhouse vocals captivate with depth and soul. She conveys intense emotion and commands attention as she asks "Are you getting uncomfortable now? I'm a little too loud for you now? Don't try to calm me down. I was made to be LOUD!"

About the song, Carson commented, "From the bottom of my heart, this song is dedicated to YOU. The women of the world and all the LOUD voices of change. Because we were all: Made to Be LOUD."

Through the metaphor of a butterfly coming out of her cocoon, the video, directed by award-winning director and frequent collaborator Uri Schutzer & choreographed by the acclaimed Avihai Haham, tells the story of a silenced voice, spreading her wings, taking flight, and breaking free. Louder than ever.

Sofia Carson is a force of nature, rising to the top of all she endeavors with grace and style in the world of entertainment. She has forged a singular path in music, film, television, and philanthropy. As a singer, she's garnered nearly 1 billion streams and 2 billion-plus views, and reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200. As an actress, she has starred in NETFLIX's Feel The Beat, Michael Bay's Songbird, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and Disney's global phenomenon Descendant's. Next, Carson will star in and executive produce "Purple Hearts" for NETFLIX. She will also co-write and perform the film's original soundtrack. As a philanthropist, she stands out as UNICEF's newest US Ambassador, the first global ambassador of the Latin GRAMMY®️Cultural Foundation and a member of the Ambassadors Council for The Music Forward Foundation. As a style icon, Sofia is Global Brand Ambassador for beauty leader REVLON and has launched her own makeup collection. A Teen Vogue cover story by Priyanka Chopra Jonas summed her up best, "Sofia Carson has the grace of a pro."

