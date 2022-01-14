WhaleFin Partners with Non-Profit Organization Whale and Dolphin Conservation.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WhaleFin , the flagship digital asset platform of Amber Group , today announced a partnership with a leading non-profit organization, Whale and Dolphin Conservation ("WDC"), to help raise awareness in protecting whales and dolphins across the globe. As part of the partnership, WhaleFin officially adopted a 46-year-old female humpback whale named Salt, widely known as the most famous whale in the world.

This collaboration comes on the heels of Amber Group's recent launch of WhaleFin, an "all in one" digital asset platform positioned to empower diverse market participants of all backgrounds to build and manage wealth in a continuously transforming digital era.

As an integral part of Amber Group's larger sustainability initiative, WhaleFin is committed to marine wildlife and habitat protection, supporting the many creatures of our oceans and the ecosystems that ensure their survival. The WhaleFin community also contributes to the protection of Salt and her family with every login. In addition, Amber Group is committed to leveraging the power of the crypto industry and collaborating with organizations and institutions worldwide to promote industry-wide environmental change and increase awareness for whales and dolphins' protection globally.

"Partnering up with WDC was an easy decision after learning about their mission and all the great things they do. At Amber Group, we strive to maintain supportive and impactable environmental governance standards while concurrently continuing to expand upon our digital asset services products with longevity and sustainability in mind," said Michael Wu, CEO of Amber Group and WhaleFin Product Lead. "Our company's success is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us, and we want to utilize our WhaleFin platform to help truly make a difference for whales and dolphins that play a vital role in the marine ecosystem that keep our oceans safe."

WhaleFin's recent collaboration with WDC is one of Amber Group's key milestones in helping create a more sustainable planet.

In October 2021, Amber Group solidified a strategic partnership with climate tech company Moss Earth to help combat climate change. To help reduce the environmental impact of crypto transactions, Amber Group purchased $2 million worth of Moss Carbon Credit Price (MCO2) tokens, approximately enough to offset the cost of over 280,000 bitcoin transactions.

While the partnership between WhaleFin and WDC makes overcoming the world's overarching and ongoing battle to ensure optimal funding for research, maintenance of effective habitat protection, and marine wildlife conservation programs dedicated to the cause one step closer, there is still much work to be done.

"We need to protect and restore the ocean as if our lives depend on it, because they do," said Chris Butler-Stroud, Chief Executive at Whale and Dolphin Conservation. "With the support from companies like Amber Group joining our Climate Giant Project, we can scale up our conservation work to support ocean-based solutions to the climate crisis and in doing so, protect every whale for their sake and ours."

Initiated by WDC, the Climate Giant Project aims to support whale populations globally, restore the health of marine ecosystems, and make a positive impact on our oceans' carbon capture. The project consists of a series of activities, key among them being adopting whales and helping to protect their habitats. In addition, WhaleFin and WDC are working together to use blockchain technology as a force for good. To learn more about how WDC is helping protect whales and dolphins and how you can get involved, please visit https://uk.whales.org.

About WhaleFin

WhaleFin is the flagship digital asset platform powered by the fintech unicorn Amber Group. Founded in 2017, Amber Group now operates globally with offices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The firm provides a full range of digital asset services spanning investing, financing, and trading. Amber Group is backed by prominent investors including Paradigm, Dragonfly, Pantera, Polychain, Sequoia, and Tiger Global. For more information, please visit www.whalefin.com.

About Whale and Dolphin Conservation

Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) is the leading charity dedicated to the protection of whales and dolphins. WDC has thirty years' experience funding vital conservation, education, and research projects around the globe. WDC has around 80 staff worldwide working in 6 locations. Whale and Dolphin Conservation is a Registered Charity in England and Wales with the number 1014705 and Scotland with the number SC040231. For more information, please visit https://uk.whales.org.

