AUGUST JACKSON HIRES MEGAN MCANDREWS, HIGHER EDUCATION VETERAN

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, experiential engagement agency August Jackson announces the addition of Megan McAndrews as an Engagement Lead specializing in higher education and philanthropy. In this role, McAndrews will work primarily with development professionals at premier colleges, universities, and other organizations to develop effective donor engagement strategies and capital campaigns.

Former Syracuse University executive Megan McAndrews brings Higher Education and Philanthropy Expertise to Enhance Agency's Fundraising Campaign Offering

McAndrews's career spans 15 years in higher education donor engagement and special events, with the last three focused specifically on comprehensive campaign management. Prior to joining August Jackson, McAndrews held positions at Indiana State University, the University of Vermont, and most recently as the Executive Director of Development at Syracuse University. McAndrews holds a Master of Arts degree in Philanthropic Studies from Indiana University, served on the board of directors for the Association of Donor Relations Professionals for five years and is a frequent national presenter in donor stewardship.

"After working with Megan as a client, we are thrilled to bring her higher education experience and knowledge to our team," said Laura Shuler, CEO of August Jackson. "Megan's years of experience in donor engagement and project management will help us further elevate the quality of our work and the depth of our relationships."

August Jackson is a leading provider of comprehensive capital campaign support to top-tier institutions through case development, branding, messaging, content and media creation, and direct donor engagement via virtual and face-to-face events.

"Reaching donors in this age of constant communication is a challenge. As a client, I saw firsthand the genius of the August Jackson creative approach," McAndrews said. "AJ is a phenomenal partner for higher education institutions looking to enhance their engagement and communication strategies. I'm thrilled to join this team and help other organizations exceed their goals like I have experienced working with August Jackson."

Megan joins the agency as a member of its Engagement Lead Team, reporting to EVP, Regina Farrington.

To learn more about Megan, please visit our website or reach out to her at megan.mcandrews@augustjackson.com .

ABOUT AUGUST JACKSON

For organizations that require highly-engaged people to realize their mission, August Jackson is the brand engagement agency that puts purpose into practice. Our work for corporate brands, hospitals, nonprofit organizations, and higher education institutions includes branding, campaign development and multi-channel activation, with an emphasis on live events and technology-enabled engagement. Recognized as a top agency by Chief Marketer and Event Marketer and a Crain's Chicago Best Places to Work award winner, August Jackson works with clients throughout the US and has a presence in Chicago, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. Learn more about August Jackson at www.augustjackson.com .

