Built In Honors Donuts Inc. with An Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Award Donuts Earns Placement On Built In's 100 Best Places To Work in Seattle 2022

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Donuts Inc., the global leader in next-generation top-level descriptive domains and authentic digital identities, was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Donuts earned a place on the 100 Best Places to Work in Seattle 2022. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"We're thrilled to be honored with this prestigious award," says Akram J. Atallah, CEO, Donuts Inc. "We pride ourselves on being an inclusive culture that embraces diversity, innovation, and collaboration, and helping people be the best they can be. This fundamental philosophy creates a strong teamwork-oriented community, where all constituents feel empowered to contribute and play an important part of Donuts, giving each team member a sense of belonging. Supporting that mindset with terrific benefits, compensation, and flexible work schedules makes Donuts a great place to work."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Donuts Inc.

Donuts Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies that allow people to build, market and own their digital identities. Donuts owns the world's largest portfolio of top-level domains, branded TrueName Domains, and operates hundreds of others for registry partners on its innovative registry services platform. Together, Donuts' top-level domains have nearly 25 million domains under management. Beyond its domain name registry and innovative registry services platform, Donuts enables customers to discover, register, support, and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com . Donuts, which ranked on Inc.'s 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing U.S private companies in 2021, is a global company with hundreds of employees. It is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington with international offices across four continents. For more information, please visit www.donuts.domains .

Contact

Sacha Arts

Bella Vista Communications

(408) 458.6316

sacha@bellavista.agency

