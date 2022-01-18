Data Dynamics' ControlX is a finalist in TechTarget's Enterprise Data Storage 2021 Products of the Year

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Dynamics, the Unified Unstructured Data Management platform leader, announced today that one of its products, ControlX, has been named as a finalist in TechTarget's Enterprise Data Storage 2021 Products of the Year. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Storage Magazine and SearchStorage Products of the Year contest, 39 finalists were selected for their products in backup, cloud, disk, hyper-converged, and management.

In our fast-paced digital world, individuals, governments, and businesses alike share, re-share, grant, or are granted access to data. Intentionally or not, data sharing sometimes bypasses security and governance protocols, exposing data breaches to rogue employees or agents. ControlX allows data governance and security teams to take actions on their files in existing data lakes and unstructured data stores.

Helen Johnson, CTO at Data Dynamics states, "Blockchain technology at the core of ControlX creates a digital chain of custody for files with critical business information by recording every time the file is accessed or modified. ControlX is the industry's first and only mechanism for creating immutable audit and compliance logs, which will lead to data democratization and secure sharing of file data outside the organization. ControlX's file control operations can be integrated into enterprises' existing environment service management, data management, and governance workflow automation via RESTful APIs."

Piyush Mehta, Founder, and CEO, Data Dynamics, said, "ControlX provides a mechanism for security and data management personnel to proactively manage data security." Piyush further adds, "Competitive products manage data at a file system level, requiring coordination between different enterprise systems and organizations without clarity about the business context and decision-making. These issues mean that the competition still leaves data security as a time, labor, and project-intensive activity. That's not the case with ControlX, which provides APIs that integrate as part of existing workflows to help organizations proactively mitigate risk, provide scalable security remediation, and generate immutable reports for validation."

