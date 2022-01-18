Human Horizons' HiPhi X Tops China Luxury Electric Vehicle Sales for the 2nd Half of 2021

SHANGHAI, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to data released by the China Automotive Technology & Research Center, HiPhi X was the best-selling luxury electric vehicles with MSRP more than 500,000 RMB in both December and the second half of 2021. Designed and manufactured by industry-leading new mobility and intelligent driving company Human Horizons, the HiPhi X is equipped with the latest in technological innovation and all of the trimmings of a luxury vehicle to create a new segment of cars, TECHLUXE®.

As a company, Human Horizons is dedicated to creating vehicles that combine both the latest in technological innovation with premium-quality luxury comforts, defining a new segment of cars, TECHLUXE®. Underpinning the HiPhi brand of vehicles are three guiding principles, design defined by features, vehicles defined by software, and value defined by co-creation.

With 919 vehicle sold in December and total 3,742 in the second half of 2021, the HiPhi X captured the top spot over prestigious international and domestic automakers such as Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and Hongqi. This marks the first time a domestic car manufacturer has topped sales chart in the luxury segment for vehicles priced at more than 500,000 RMB. Since its debut in May 2021, 4,237 HiPhi X vehicles have been delivered to customers in nearly 200 cities across the country.

Regarding the sales performance, Human Horizons founder Ding Lei said, "At Human Horizons, we are driven by innovations, and we believe that the HiPhi X gives users an unprecedented driving experience in terms of both technical functionality and comfort. We also believe in the power of domestic R&D and manufacturing; we are proud to be Made in China, and so are our customers. I think these numbers reflect that fact."

In order to meet the growing consumer demand, Human Horizons is rapidly expanding across the country. Currently, the company has 37 showrooms, 17 delivery centers, and 155 service centers in 147 cities. The Company has greatly expanded its charging network in 2021, which is now supported by more than 270,000 charging stations in more than 500 cities across the country. Meanwhile, Human Horizons has established an additional R&D facility in the tech-friendly city of Chengdu in Western China and has recently consolidated its design, engineering and corporate functions into the brand new Shanghai Operations Center.

The HiPhi X is both visually aesthetic and performance loaded. It integrates a number of 'world-first' technologies into a mass-production passenger vehicle, including smart ISD headlights, a built-in entertainment and information display, and an interactive AI companion. The HiPhi X is equipped with dual 220 kW motors at the front and rear, as well as a large-capacity 97 kWh battery. It boasts a 0-100km/h acceleration in 3.9 seconds, a cruising range of 550km, and a turning circle as small as 5.8 meter.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. The HiPhi range is composed of smart all-electric vehicles with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons Group Inc. is dedicated to research and development in innovative intelligent mobility technologies as well as commercialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons develops smart transportation solutions as an integral part of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

