McDermott Selected for Pioneering Biosurfactants Project

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has been selected to work on a pioneering project for the production of Rhamnolipids—an advanced technology with the potential to fundamentally transform cleaning products and significantly reduce their environmental impact.

Rhamnolipids are a type of biosurfactant made via fermentation. It is used as a component of cleaning products and has exceptional foam-forming properties and high-performance results—all with the environmental benefits of being entirely based on natural sugars and being one hundred percent biodegradable.

"Rhamnolipids significantly advance the growing biosurfactant market. The process uses bacteria to produce the surfactants, the primary ingredient for creating foam within soaps and detergents," said Tareq Kawash, Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "We are committed to working with our customers to develop sustainable solutions. Our experience in biotechnological processes and the scale of our operations make us the strategic partner capable of turning this naturally occurring process into a renewable ingredient."

The scope of the contract is for the provision of engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services in order to support the customer to build a plant for the manufacture of Rhamnolipids.

The award contributes to the growing portfolio of projects in the energy transition market for McDermott. The engineering and procurement services will be executed from McDermott's office in Brno, Czech Republic, and the construction management will be performed at the customer's site in Slovakia.

McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

McDermott cautions that statements in this communication which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the anticipated potential of Rhamnolipids and the expected scope and value of the project discussed in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit or capital markets; our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog; changes in project design or schedules; the availability of qualified personnel; changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties; changes in industry norms; actions by lenders, other creditors, customers and other business counterparties of McDermott and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This communication reflects the views of McDermott's management as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

