New PROFACTOR™ GSR18V-1330C 18V Brushless Drill/Driver and PROFACTOR GSB18V-1330C 18V Hammer Drill/Driver from Bosch Power Tools Bring the Muscle for Pro Projects

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools, the global leader for power tools and power tool accessories, introduced its strongest new hammer drill/driver and new drill/driver under the PROFACTOR™ System, the GSB18V-1330C and GSR18V-1330C. These newly designed models provide users with high power, KickBack Control, and leveling angle control to accomplish a range of heavy-duty tasks. Additionally, the hammer drill/driver and drill/driver include Bosch Power Tools' BITURBO Brushless™ technology to help energize the next generation of high-powered cordless tools.

"When it comes to making the job more efficient, our team at Bosch Power Tools understands that users need a high-powered hammer drill/driver and standalone drill/driver to get the job done right the first time for heavy duty applications. We are excited to add these two new tools to our premium PROFACTOR™ System that are our strongest hammer drill/driver and drill/driver versions to date," said Will Shiel, Product Manager for Bosch Power Tools. "These new models deliver 1,330-inch-lbs. of max torque, KickBack Control On/Off via the onboard user interface, and a clutch with 25 settings providing driving accuracy for reduced fastener damage. They also feature Electronic Angle Detection to ensure accurate drilling at a desired angle. The tools offer preset angles on the User Interface and custom angles in the Bosch Toolbox app. With these enhancements, the GSR18V-1330C and GSB18V-1330C are an asset to every pro's tool bag."

Features and Benefits

The cordless GSR18V-1330C drill/driver and GSB18V-1330C and hammer drill/driver deliver high torque with user control in each application, supporting pros with the power they expect to have on-hand when working on a variety of job sites.

KickBack Control: Helps reduce risk of injury on the job from sudden rotational torque reaction in a bind-up scenario, keeping users safe.

Electronic Angle Detection: Allows for driving fasteners at a precise angle. An LED light at the top of the tool shows green when the tool reaches the set angle.

Two-Speed Metal Gearbox: Users can choose between high-torque (0-550 rpm) driving or high-speed (0-2,200 rpm) drilling to meet their real-time needs.

Drill-Area LED with feedback: This feature helps illuminate dark zones while in use.

Upgraded All-Metal Chuck: The chuck was designed with durability and first-rate bit retention in mind to stand strong during intense hammering and drilling tasks.

Connectivity: Link to any connected device via Bosch Toolbox App to customize tool settings and receive feedback.

Specifications

The GSR18V-1330C PROFACTOR™ 18V Connected Ready 1/2-inch Drill/Driver specifications include:

Voltage Rating: 18V

No Load Speed 1: 0-550 rpm

No Load Speed 2: 0-2200 rpm

Chuck Size: 1/2-inch

Maximum Capacity Drilling Mild Metal: 5/8-inch· Maximum Capacity Drilling Wood: 5-7/8-inch

Bare Weight: 4.6 lbs.

The GSB18V-1330C PROFACTOR™ 18V Connected Ready 1/2-inch Hammer Drill/Driver specifications include:

Voltage Rating: 18V

No Load Speed 1: 0-550 rpm

No Load Speed 2: 0-2200 rpm

Beats per Minute: 0-30,000

Chuck Size: 1/2-inch

Maximum Capacity Drilling Mild Metal: 5/8-inch

Maximum Capacity Drilling Wood: 5-7/8-inch

Maximum Capacity Drilling Masonry: 3/4-inch

Bare Weight: 4.6 lbs.

The Bosch GSR18V-1330CB14 PROFACTOR™ 18V Connected Ready 1/2-inch Drill/Driver and GSB18V-1330CB14 PROFACTOR™ 18V Connected Ready 1/2-inch Hammer Drill/Driver product packages include: GBA18V80 18V CORE 18V lithium-ion 8.0 Ah PROFACTOR™ Performance Battery, BC1880 18V fast charger, 4x bit holder, four-piece bit set, belt clip, and carrying bag. Bare tool versions GSR18V-1330CN & GSB18V-1330CN also available.

For more information on the new drill/drivers and other Bosch Power Tools products, visit our new Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 34,700 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2020. According to preliminary figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.1 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 394,500 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of $87.1 billion in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 126 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.2171

The new Bosch® Power Tools GSR18V-1330C PROFACTOR™ 18V Connected Ready 1/2-inch. Drill/Driver gives users the ability to link to any connected device via the Bosch Toolbox App to customize tool settings in real time.

