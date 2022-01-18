Onion Global Surpasses RMB100 Million in GMV During its 2022 New Year's Shopping Festival

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that it reached RMB100 million in GMV during its 2022 New Year's Shopping Festival. The New Year promotion ran under the theme of "New Year, New Shopping" and was designed to specifically cater to the consumption needs for the upcoming Spring Festival. The thirteen-day, one-stop, online promotion started its pre-sale on December 24, 2021, and officially ran between December 29, 2021, and January 6, 2022. During the period, the Company offered consumers a wide range of fun and seasonal products in a centralized and straightforward manner, making the shopping experience highly enjoyable. As one of the most important traditions in China, shopping for the Spring Festival not only presents a golden opportunity to attract more consumers online but also helps create a festive and warm ambiance for users through online shopping as the Spring Festival approaches.

Highlights from the 2022 New Year's shopping festival

The total GMV generated during the festival reached RMB100 million ;

The total number of orders exceeded 300,000;

More than 7 million views on O'Mall within the first 24 hours after the festival officially started on December 29, 2021 .

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder, and CEO of Onion Global commented, "We are pleased with the operating results during our 2022 New Year's Shopping Festival. Chinese New Year is an important festival for Chinese people. Based on the traditional festivities of Chinese New Year, we offered a one-stop, centralized shopping experience for consumers. We continue to distinguish ourselves by offering a superior portfolio of leading global brands to meet the dynamic needs of our consumers, through our innovative business model that integrates 'consumers, products, and channels'. As we grow, we will continue to enhance our precision marketing technologies and strategies to build stronger awareness for our brands, improve users' shopping experience, and attract more consumers to our fast-growing international brand platform."

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offers an integrated solution to develop, market, and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

