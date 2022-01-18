PA FOAL WATCH 2022: LIVE FOAL CAM OFFERS THE OPPORTUNITY TO SEE NEXT GENERATION OF CHAMPION RACEHORSES BEING BORN

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year begins, Pennsylvania's agriculture has been front and center with the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show, but did you know that the new year also kicks off the annual foaling season? Now through the end of April, the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association (PHRA) is giving adults and kids across the Commonwealth an educational opportunity to watch what could be the next generation of champion racehorses being born through its free, live foal cams . The foal cams are streamed live from Pine Grove-based Blackstone Farm, where 60 expectant mares are expected to give birth from now through the spring.

Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association (PHRA)

This year, PHRA is inviting elementary school teachers and students to take a virtual educational field trip to Blackstone Farm for a fun day where they can Bring a Horse to Class via a video call. Students will have the opportunity to gain a closer look at the expectant mares, the new foals, and learn about the variety of jobs needed on the farm during foal season. Online educational activities will accompany the virtual field trip. Elementary school teachers who are interested in bringing this virtual educational activity into their classroom can register for more information at https://pennhorseracing.com/foalcams-education .

"We are excited to once again be able to provide horse-racing enthusiasts, new fans, and students the opportunity to witness the beauty of a foal being born through our foal cams," said Pete Peterson, president of the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association. "The addition of our virtual field trips provides elementary school classrooms the opportunity to learn more about the foaling season, and provide students a fun, educational activity that highlights the breeding basics and the various jobs needed on the farm when a foal is born and raised."

Visitors tuning in to the PHRA's foal cams can watch the live camera feeds and will see the expectant mares in their stalls as they anticipate the arrivals of their foals, day-to-day interactions between the mares and their caregivers, and — when the timing is right — the opportunity to witness the births of the next generation of racehorses. In addition to the foal cams, the PHRA website includes breeding basics, videos, interactive polls and gender reveals.

About the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association

The PHRA was created in 2018 with the goal of promoting horse racing in Pennsylvania and attracting new fans. Horse racing and breeding in Pennsylvania contributes $1.6 billion to the state's economy, employs more than 23,000 people, and is responsible for the preservation of tens of thousands of acres of open space. The PHRA is composed of key stakeholders in the horse-racing and breeding industry, including The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association, the Pennsylvania Harness Horsemen's Association, the Pennsylvania Horse Breeders Association, the Pennsylvania Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, the Pennsylvania Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association, and the Standardbred Breeders Association of Pennsylvania. For more information, visit PennHorseRacing.com.

