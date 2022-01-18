TIAA Names Micky Onvural Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA, a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions, named Micky Onvural Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, effective January 24.

Micky's passion for creating immersive, digitally savvy brands...makes her a fantastic fit for TIAA and our mission.

Onvural comes to TIAA from e-commerce menswear company Bonobos, where she was CEO. She will report to TIAA President and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett, be based in New York and join the company's Executive Committee.

Onvural succeeds Marty Willis, who is following through on her plan to retire after a career of more than three decades as an award-winning financial-services and marketing leader.

"Micky's passion for creating immersive, digitally savvy brands that reflect a deep understanding of and connection to customers make her a fantastic fit for TIAA and our mission," said Duckett. "Throughout her career she's also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to building strong cultures and supporting her colleagues to drive business success – traits that closely align with our values."

In her new role, Onvural will lead a global marketing and communications team charged with expanding knowledge of TIAA and its dedication to providing lifetime income and also seek to improve clients' experience through digital-first experiences, education and service.

"I'm excited to join a company that has been helping improve lives and peace of mind for more than 100 years and thrilled for the opportunity to add to that rich heritage by connecting TIAA with more retirement savers and employers," said Onvural. "I'm also honored to be working with a world-class team whose passion for positive change and commitment to collaboration match my own."

Over two decades Onvural has created stand-out brands and marketing strategies that drive growth.

She joined Bonobos in 2016 and served as CMO and Co-President prior to becoming CEO in 2018, when she helped redefine the company's brand, mission and vision. She also re-engineered the retailer's technology, product and data organization to become a revenue driver and created a unified customer-service team. Before Bonobos, Micky was Vice President of Consumer Marketing at online real estate marketplace Trulia, which became a household name during her tenure, and Head of Global Brand Development at eBay. She also held sales, marketing and brand roles at multinational food manufacturer Kellogg's and cosmetics giant L'Oreal.

Onvural holds a bachelor's degree in modern and medieval languages from the University of Cambridge. She is also a mentor with Student Sponsor Partners, a non-profit that provides private high school education opportunities to at-risk students in New York City, where she resides with her family.

About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider1, paid more than $3.6 billion to retired clients in 2020 and has $1.3 trillion in assets under management (as of 9/30/20212).

© 2022 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, 730 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017

1 As of Dec. 31, 2020. Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 403(b) Market Survey, which published in August 2021.

2 Based on approximately $1.3 trillion of assets under management across Nuveen affiliates and TIAA investment management teams as of 9/30/2021.

