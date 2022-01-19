"An Evening with Silk Sonic" to Debut at Park MGM in Las Vegas Beginning Friday, February 25 GRAMMY Award-Nominated Duo Announce First Set of Show Dates at Dolby Live; Tickets on Sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. PST

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-GRAMMY Award-nominated duo Silk Sonic announced today it will debut an extended engagement at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas beginning Friday, Feb. 25. The full list of Silk Sonic's performance dates are:

February 25 – 26

March 2 , 4 – 5, 16, 18 – 19, 23, 25 – 26, 31

April 2

**All shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $125, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. PST. Pre-sales begin Wednesday, Jan. 19. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

M life Rewards loyalty members, as well as Live Nation customers, will receive access to a pre-sale running Wednesday, Jan. 19 at noon PST to Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 p.m. PST. To join the M life Rewards program, or for more information, visit mlife.com.

About Silk Sonic:

Silk Sonic introduced "Leave The Door Open" in March 2021 alongside an official music video directed by Mars and Florent Déchard, which won Best R&B Video and Best Editing at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards. The track was followed by a hugely popular social media campaign, #LetSilkSonicThrive, which earned them a debut live performance at the GRAMMY® Awards (plus a powerful tribute to Little Richard) followed quickly by iconic live sets at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and the BET Awards.

"Leave The Door Open" became Silk Sonic's first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, spending two non-consecutive weeks at #1 and 18 consecutive weeks in the top 10. In the meantime, their infectious jingle co-written and performed for SelvaRey Rum amassed widescale praise over the summer. The duo then coasted into their sophomore release of "Skate," which saw them glide into a second top 10 hit on Billboards Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs as it debuted at #4 and began as the genre's best-selling song of the week.

"Smokin Out The Window" arrived in November 2021 with Billboard noting how "Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars take it all the way back to the 1970s Soul Train era in the retro video. [It]finds them going through their choreo on an old school TV set while rocking wide lapel tuxedo jackets." Following the vibey single, the duo released the critically acclaimed album, An Evening With Silk Sonic . Silk Sonic is officially GRAMMY nominated with their debut hit and 2021 summertime anthem, "Leave The Door Open," earning four 2022 GRAMMY Awards nominations in Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song categories.

About Park MGM

Park MGM is the Las Vegas Strip's first smoke-free resort, offering an intimate hotel experience on a grand scale. Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites in addition to NoMad Las Vegas' 293 well-appointed guest rooms and suites on the resort's top four floors. The resort's robust culinary program features NoMad Library; L.A. legend Roy Choi's Korean BBQ concept, Best Friend; Hogsalt Hospitality's renowned Bavette's Steakhouse; and the 40,000-square-foot vibrant Italian marketplace, Eataly, among other dining and cocktail experiences. Dolby Live, the resort's 5,200-seat entertainment destination, is home to special engagements by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Aerosmith, among other top artists. Park MGM also is home to On The Record, a unique nightlife concept from LA-based Houston Hospitality. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit ParkMGM.com, call toll-free at 888-529-4828, or find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Usher, Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart and Mariah Carey at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; The Doobie Brothers, John Legend, Shania Twain and Scorpions at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

