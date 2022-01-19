Chartwells Higher Education is the First to Bring Delivery-only Nextbite Menu Offerings to a College Campus Chartwells partners with the fast-growing virtual restaurant concept in Dallas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, today announced a partnership with Nextbite, a delivery-only virtual restaurant company, to offer five Nextbite brands out of the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) kitchens. The partnership is the first to bring Nextbite to a college campus dining facility and allows UTD to provide the on and off campus community with new convenient and innovative dining options, starting on Jan. 19, 2022.

With 60% of Americans now ordering food for take-out or delivery once per week, Chartwells is keeping pace by expanding its offerings to provide convenient delivery-only options for students. The company is launching five delivery-only Nextbite menus including Crave Burger, Outlaw Burger, Veg-e-licious Burger, Grilled Cheese Society and The Big Melt.

Through its partnership with Nextbite, Chartwells is able to provide students with unique, restaurant-style meal concepts without having to add new kitchen space, as the Nextbite concepts will be prepared in the UTD kitchens. In addition, the Nextbite menu items will utilize the university's existing food and packaging supply chain, for an easy implementation as part of the campus dining program.

"There is a huge opportunity to help colleges and universities maximize their existing dining facilities, and to bring delicious delivery-only menu items to busy, hungry students," said Alex Canter, Nexbite Co-Founder and CEO. "Thanks to this key partnership with Chartwells, we look forward to expanding our delivery-only menus and innovative ideas to the entire Chartwells campus network throughout 2022."

The Nextbite menu items are available for delivery-only through Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash, offering much-needed convenience to time-pressed students and the broader Dallas community.

"Chartwells is excited to be the first partner to expand Nextbite's presence into campus dining, and we look forward to bringing their modern restaurant concepts to our students," said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "Offering the convenience of delivery through major food delivery apps, innovative new menu options, and the flexibility to work in existing kitchen space makes Nextbite a perfect fit for our campuses."

To learn more about Nextbite, visit https://www.Nextbite.io/. To see how Chartwells is bringing innovative dining options to millions of students nationwide, visit http://chartwellshighered.com/.

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles, and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, www.DineonCampus.com.

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at Nextbite.io, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

