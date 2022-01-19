Cricket NFT platform Rario announces partnership with star studded Legends League Cricket

~ Basis this partnership, Rario will create NFTs from cricketing moments of over 50 legends ~

NEW DELHI, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Officially Licensed Cricket NFT platform Rario today announced an exclusive partnership with the upcoming inaugural season of the much anticipated Legends League Cricket, which is set to be underway in Muscat, Oman from 20 – 29 January. This partnership provides Rario exclusive rights to mint officially licensed NFTs from cricketing moments of over 50 legendary cricketers from across the world.

Some of the best legend cricketers will be in action in the first edition of this new T20 league. This includes the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Adam Gilchrist, Kevin Pietersen, Jacques Kallis, Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson, Andrew Flintoff, Sanath Jayasuriya and more such marquee international players.

"We are extremely happy to get RARIO on the board with Howzat Legends League Cricket. RARIO always been supporting cricketing events and will sure that this partnership will be a new revolution in the NFT world," said Raman Raheja, CEO, Howzat Legends League Cricket.

Rario Co-Founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa said about the partnership, "We are very happy to partner with the Legends League Cricket. As a fan, this will be a great chance to see all these legends turn back the clock one more time and awe us all over again with their skills. The big difference this time is that not only can you get live moments of over 50 legends of the sport; users will also be able to buy player (trading) cards to make them a part of their teams in the #Rarioverse. The centrepiece of Rarioverse will be the Rario Premier League, in which fans will be able to virtually play games with legendary heroes in their teams!"

Rario is a digital collectible platform for cricket fans to collect and trade officially licensed cricket moments on the blockchain, represented as a non-fungible token (NFT). Having Polygon Studios and Animoca as partners, Rario is built on the Polygon Network by a top-notch team of Indian founders and backed by reputed investors such as Kingsway Capital and Presight Capital. Rario enables fans to engage as a community and invest in tangible sporting moments. It gives the fan the opportunity to 'own' a piece of sport history.

