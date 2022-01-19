GPI Acquires Holbert Apple Associates, Inc. (HAA) - Adding Depth in Structural Engineering Capabilities in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area

BABYLON, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI) is excited to announce the acquisition of Holbert Apple Associates, Inc. (HAA) a structural engineering firm headquartered in Olney, MD. The HAA engineers join our multi-discipline engineering team of over 1600 experts that have been providing professional engineering services throughout the United States for over 50 years.

(PRNewsfoto/Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI))

HAA's staff includes individuals with expertise in all phases of structural engineering for new construction and renovations. Services which include evaluations of existing buildings, studies of structural systems in the conceptual stage, preliminary design, final design and working drawings, specifications, and general on-site observation of the structural work through the construction phase. Together, the team provides services related to the structural design and analysis of buildings, condition assessments, and design of structural repairs to existing structures.

"HAA's merger with GPI provides the HAA staff with tremendous professional and personal growth. We are fortunate and thrilled to have found GPI as our new home." said President of HAA, David H. Holbert, P.E.

GPI Executive Vice President, Lew Brode, P.E., LEED AP said, "We are excited to have the experienced and skilled employees of HAA join our talented team. We know their structural expertise will allow us to offer more complete and comprehensive engineering services to our existing clients. We are also eager to work with new clients and on different project types that are currently part of the HAA portfolio."

"We believe joining forces with GPI will allow us to continue to provide and even expand our ability to provide a wide range of structural services, but also will allow for improvements in the individual growth potential and culture of our talented engineering staff," said HAA Vice President, David B. Smith, P.E.

"Having HAA be part of the GPI team will allow us to provide a wider array of services to our clients, and is integral in our mission of 'Together, we create the infrastructure people need most.'" said GPI President/CEO, Christer Ericsson, P.E.

HAA Vice President, Nate B Salnick, S.E., P.E., LEED Green Associate said, "We pride ourselves in providing customized, flexible, and responsive engineering services, and joining forces with GPI will not change that from our client's perspective. But we believe it will allow us to provide those services more efficiently and consistently. GPI's strong leadership and commitment to employees made this an easy decision."

GPI is nationally ranked in the Engineering News Record Magazine's "Top 500 National Design Firms" in several categories and by Consulting-Specifying Engineer as an "MEP Giant". With a staff of over 1600 professionals, our wide-ranging resources allow us to handle projects for both public and private sector clients varying in size and complexity.

Contact:

Laurie Couillard Jessica Ciccarelli

Company: Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI)

Address: 325 West Main Street, Babylon, NY 11702

Phone: 978.570.2988

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI)