HMS Software and Processor Powerhouse AMD Collaborate on TimeControl Timesheet System Case Study

Move to the Cloud Gives the AMD Global Engineering Team a 'High Performance' View of Timekeeping Data

MONTREAL, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - In a changing workplace of remote, hybrid, and on-premise workers, keeping track of where time is spent has become ever more important. HMS Software, a leader in timesheet systems has announced a case study of the implementation of its TimeControl timesheet system at AMD.

AMD and HMS Software have collaborated on a case study showcasing the deployment of the HMS TimeControl Online Timesheet software as a service system. (CNW Group/HMS Software)

"We've collaborated with AMD on this story over the last few months," explains Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. "We are very proud of the work we've done with AMD on this world-wide implementation."

The case study follows the implementation of the TimeControl Online software as a service to AMD's global engineering team and how AMD has been able to leverage the integration features and real-time data display of the timesheet system.

The case study is available for viewing or download at: https://www.timecontrol.com/why-timecontrol/case-studies/amd.

About TimeControl

TimeControl was originally released in 1994. It was immediately successful in the project management sector and today is recognized not only as a project management solution, but also as an enterprise timesheet solution in use by companies worldwide. TimeControl is designed as a multipurpose timesheet able to serve the needs of both Finance and Project Management simultaneously. It includes features such as a multi-browser, multi-device interface, a PC and mobile interface, vacation approvals, executive dashboards, extensive approval functionality, flexible reporting and links to project management and corporate systems which makes the timesheet product ideally suited for integration with existing systems in any organization. TimeControl's flexibility allows it to be deployed for use as a time and attendance, time and billing, project tracking and flex-time system. TimeControl and TimeControl Industrial are available both as an on-line subscription in the Cloud and for purchase for an on-premises installation.



For more information about TimeControl and TimeControl Industrial, monitor the TimeControl blog at blog.timecontrol.com, the TimeControl Industrial website at industrial.timecontrol.com or the main TimeControl website at www.timecontrol.com.



For any other questions, please contact HMS Software at info@hms.ca.

About HMS Software

Based in Montreal, Canada with offices in Toronto, HMS Software has been a leading provider of project management and enterprise timesheet systems and services since 1984. HMS Software's first customized timesheet application was written in 1984. With the launch of TimeControl as a commercial application in 1994, HMS Software began servicing clients worldwide. HMS Software's client list reads like a who's who of business. It includes AMD, Aegion, CANAM, CAE, EXFO, Foster Wheeler, Kelly Services, the Government of Quebec, Pontoon Solutions, Progress Rail, Reebok-CCM, Rolls Royce, Sandoz, SEFA, Volvo Novabus, Zoetis and hundreds of others. For further information about HMS Software, please visit the HMS website at: www.hms.ca or contact us at info@hms.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HMS Software