Michiganders to Show School Pride, Celebrate Educational Choice at the Capitol

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Michigan students and educators will flock to the State Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 27 to celebrate the life-changing power of education. The event will be the flagship celebration in the state during National School Choice Week.

The capitol celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. as students and educators set up display tables highlighting what makes their school unique. Families will have a chance to explore schools, share school choice stories, meet legislators and supporters, enter to win prize packs, and more.

At noon, attendees will gather in the capitol rotunda for a group celebration and remarks from special guest speaker Corey DeAngelis, national director of research at the American Federation for Children.

The celebration will continue with lunch at Freedom Hall in the Louie Building at 123 W. Allegan St.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"School choice is important every day, not just one week a year," said Amy Dunlap, outreach director at Parent Advocates for Choice in Education. "The COVID-19 pandemic has only emphasized how crucial it is for students and parents to have meaningful education options. It is time that we raise our voices collectively to share how school choice has impacted our families and to make sure we let all Michigan kids learn."

Event planners include Parent Advocates for Choice in Education and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

The State Capitol is located at 100 N. Capitol Ave. For families unable to attend in person, the celebration will be livestreamed at facebook.com/miedchoice .

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

