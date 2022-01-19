Nation's Mayors Announce New Climate Initiative with Wells Fargo Year-long partnership will produce report and event series to educate municipal and business leaders on climate change risks, solutions, and barriers to action

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) announced a new climate initiative and partnership with Wells Fargo to educate mayors and business leaders on the best practices to address and reduce the impacts of climate change in their communities.

U.S. Conference of Mayors. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors)

Over the next year, the organizations will collaborate to produce a report on identifying barriers as well as the most effective and achievable solutions for de-carbonization, climate mitigation, and climate resilience. They will also host a series of roundtables and convenings of public, private, and nonprofit leaders to identify climate risks, outline mitigation options, and flag policy and financial barriers to action.

"Mayors and their communities face the effects of climate change every day, whether through extreme weather, damage to infrastructure, reduced health quality or other societal impacts," said USCM President and Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez. "Action and collaboration are the only and best options, which is why we're excited to have mayors and business leaders learning together about the best strategies for mitigation, resilience, and de-carbonization. If we want to keep our communities going and growing, business and government leaders will have to work together."

"Climate change is one of the most urgent social and environmental issues of our time, and one that impacts every community," said Bill Daley, Vice Chairman of Public Affairs at Wells Fargo. "Mitigating the impacts of climate change requires commitment and collaboration across all sectors, and a strong understanding of the unique needs and challenges of every geography. Wells Fargo is proud to partner with the U.S. Conference of Mayors in advancing community resiliency and an equitable, inclusive transition to a low-carbon future."

The report will be produced by USCM with the Wells Fargo Institute for Sustainable Finance to identify, harvest, and publish a best practice guide to de-carbonization and resiliency efforts. When finished, it'll be available electronically to over 1,400 cities as well as the public.

The events will feature two virtual discussions on de-carbonization and climate resilience and two in person forums in regions with key climate challenges. Each will convene mayors, city staff, subject matter experts, nonprofits leaders, and Wells Fargo representatives.

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors