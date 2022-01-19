Ovintiv to Host its 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 25, 2022

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT, on Friday, February 25, 2022. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Thursday, February 24, 2022. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

