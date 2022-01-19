Pathlight Achieves Completion of SOC 2 Type I Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlight , a SaaS platform that helps organizations supercharge the performance of their customer-facing teams, today announced it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type I examination, certification as compliant began December 2, 2021.

This independent audit conducted by Armanino LLP validates that Pathlight's security practices and controls meet the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Principles and Criteria for System and Organization Control. SOC 2 Type I report demonstrates Pathlight's ability to implement and execute strict and critical security policies that protect their customers' data.

"The security and confidentiality of our customers' data is a top priority for us at Pathlight," said Trey Doig, CTO and co-founder, Pathlight. "The completion of the SOC 2 report further demonstrates our commitment to providing maximum transparency and achieving the highest compliance and security standards for our customers."

In addition to SOC 2 compliance, Pathlight is making a number of enhancements to its infrastructure by increasing flexibility, scalability, and adding extensive monitoring coverage.

About Pathlight

Pathlight is a Performance Intelligence platform that allows large, customer-facing teams to move faster than ever before. By consolidating performance data, coaching, and communication in one place, the platform empowers data-driven management at every layer of the organizational chart. Based in San Francisco, CA, the company is backed by such investors as Kleiner Perkins, Quiet Capital, Jeremy Stoppelman CEO of Yelp and Dylan Smith co-founder and CFO of Box, among others. For more information please visit www.pathlight.com .

