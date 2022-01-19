School is Back In Session: Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt Lead Classes for the Second Semester of 'Homeowning 01' - Presented By American Standard® Heating & Air Conditioning

DAVIDSON, N.C., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Standard® Heating and Air Conditioning , a leading provider of long-lasting, quality equipment for more than a century, released its second semester of Homeowning 01, a program dedicated to taking the headache out of home improvement. Instructed by Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, renovation experts and hosts of a popular home improvement TV show, the content series hones in on the basics – from carpentry to interior design – to equip new (and less handy) homeowners with the tips, tricks and resources needed to tackle their house projects.

American Standard's Homeowning 01 platform offers quick and easy-to-follow "lessons" from well-known professional experts in the home improvement space. Leveraging Brian's extensive development experience and Mika's discerning eye and real estate know-how, the Second Semester of Homeowning 01 doubles down on providing helpful resources with a "how-to" series, quick and easy '01 Minute Fixes,' 'Seasonal Homework' for annual chores and even, illustrated 'School Supplies' explaining fun tool facts. Featured topics include:

Instructional Videos: Landscaping Around Your Outdoor Unit, Stopping a Drippy Faucet, The Taming of the Screw, Acquainting with Painting and more

01 Minute Fixes: How to Fix: A Ripped Screen, How to Fix: Dented Wood, How to Fix: A Tipsy Washing Machine and more

Seasonal Homework: Highlighting important considerations and maintenance tips for spring, summer, fall and winter, like inspecting your chimney or cleaning your gutters

School Supplies: Featuring "did you know" facts on a Screwdriver, Tape Measure, Level Drywall, Sandpaper and more

"We know how overwhelming it can be for homeowners to navigate repairs or make changes around the house," said Kathryn Wildrick, Brand Manager for American Standard. "As a brand that takes pride in making sure our offerings are one less problem for homeowners to worry about, we also know that the inevitable happens around the home from every day wear and tear. We are passionate about extending our resources and expertise in a way that helps them simplify the complicated. Following last year's successful first semester, the Homeowning 01 platform has become a reliable resource for empowering homeowners. Our newest series of content leans into the unmatched expertise of dynamic-duo, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt. We feel confident that with their help students will be more than prepared for the unexpected."

The second semester of American Standard's Homeowning 01 lesson series is now available at https://homeowning01.com/ For more information about American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, please visit www.americanstandardair.com.

