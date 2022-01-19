SFP Pointe-Noire launches a call for interest to mining project promoters to prepare its next phases of investment

SFP Pointe-Noire launches a call for interest to mining project promoters to prepare its next phases of investment

SEPT-ÎLES, QC, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -Since its creation in 2016, the Société ferroviaire et portuaire de Pointe-Noire (SFP Pointe-Noire) has initiated two major development projects. To plan its next phases of investment, SFPPN is launching today a call for interest to mining developers.

By the end of 2022, SFP Pointe-Noire plans to complete a second major investment project, which will allow it to increase its handling capacity to more than 20 million tons of iron ore per year. In order to plan its next phases of investment, the company submits a call for interest for promoters of mining and/or processing projects that could be started within the next 10 years.

SFP Pointe-Noire therefore invites promoters wishing to be considered in the drafting of the strategic development plan and in the planning of the next phases of the company's investment, to get in touch with its business development department in order to share information and needs relating to these projects.

In addition, the SFP Pointe-Noire wishes to obtain the following information:

Desired starting date for operations. Annual tonnage Physical and chemical specifications of the product Scope of work and process related to rail transport and transhipment operations Storage space required

"We invite all developers working on a mining or transformation project in the Labrador Trough in the short, medium or long term, to share the anticipated needs of infrastructure and services. Therefore we will be able to ensure that our strategic plan is aligned with the market and our new model will drive the potential next phases of SFP Pointe-Noire's investment," said Louis Gravel, President and CEO of SFP Pointe-Noire.

To consult the letter of interest: https://sfppn.com/business-opportunities/?lang=en

About SFP Pointe-Noire

The Société ferroviaire et portuaire de Pointe-Noire s.e.c is a limited partnership that aims to develop and enhance its assets located in Pointe-Noire, Sept-Îles, on the North Shore. These assets include approximately 1,100 hectares (ha) of land, of which approximately 500 ha is intended to meet heavy industrial needs. It includes railway tracks, railway yards, a pellet plant, administrative offices and other facilities necessary for operations of this nature. The site is strategically located near the port infrastructure of the Port of Sept-Îles, less than 10 km from Route 138 and approximately 40 km from Sept-Îles airport.

D’ici la fin 2022, ce seront plus de 20 millions de tonnes de minerai de fer qui transiteront via les infrastructures de la SFP Pointe-Noire et du quai multiusager du Port de Sept-Îles. (CNW Group/Société ferroviaire et portuaire de Pointe-Noire)

Logo SFPPN (CNW Group/Société ferroviaire et portuaire de Pointe-Noire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Société ferroviaire et portuaire de Pointe-Noire