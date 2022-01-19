Shelton Equity Income Fund Receives Morningstar Rating Of 5 Stars

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelton Capital Management ("Shelton"), a multi-strategy asset manager with more than $4 billion in assets under management, is pleased to announce that the Shelton Equity Income Fund (EQTIX) received a Morningstar Rating™ of 5 stars among 65 Derivative Income funds, based on risk-adjusted returns as of December 31, 2021.

"We are proud to receive Morningstar's highest rating," said Barry Martin, Portfolio Manager of the Shelton Equity Income Fund. "In this market, income investors need an edge to overcome economic and interest rate headwinds. Our approach to generating a high level of income and capital appreciation has consistently delivered a constant stream of income for our investors."

The Fund invests primarily in income-producing U.S. equity securities. Among its top holdings are Microsoft Corp., Apple, Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com, Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. In addition, the Fund uses options strategies, including selling covered call options, to generate additional cash flow income and enhance distribution rates to shareholders. "We believe our strategy is repeatable throughout market and interest rate cycles and provides a compelling solution to the problem of rising rates and market volatility for income investors," said Martin.

Martin, who has more than 20 years of experience in the investment management industry focused on options strategies, leads the Fund's management team, which has over 50 years of combined research and trading experience.

EQTIX is uniquely positioned to navigate rising rates, inflation and other concerns for income investors. Currently, the Fund's 12-month Trailing Yield (9.45%) is the highest in its Morningstar Derivative Income category as of 12/31/21. Additionally, EQTIX's total return for the 10-year period ending on 12/31/21 is in the top 1% of its Morningstar Derivative Income category.

About Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management is a multi-strategy asset manager with fund administration and digital marketing expertise. With a determined focus on growth, Shelton Capital is active in acquisitions and fund consolidations. Shelton Capital Management has expertise in mutual fund and separately managed account advisor mergers and has completed seven transactions with the goal of improving the financial and economic performance of partner firms. Shelton Capital manages over $4 billion of assets as of 12/31/21. For additional information, visit http://sheltoncap.com.

Important Information

Investors should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund. To obtain a prospectus, visit http://www.sheltoncap.com/home or call (800) 955-9988. A prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

It is possible to lose money by investing in a fund. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Any projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or performance of markets, companies, or otherwise are not necessarily indicative or differ from, actual events or results.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for everyone. Prior to buying or selling an option, your client must receive a copy of CHARACTERISTICS AND RISKS OF STANDARDIZED OPTIONS. Copies of this document may be obtained from your Investment Advisor, from any exchange on which options are traded, or by contacting The Options Clearing Corporation, One North Wacker Dr., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60606 (1-800-678-4667).

© 2022 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Important Information for Morningstar® Rating.

Investments in derivatives may be risker than other types of investments. They may be more sensitive to changes in economic or market conditions than other types of investments. Many derivatives create leverage, which could lead to greater volatility and losses that significantly exceed the original investment. Positions in equity options can reduce equity market risk, but can limit the opportunity to profit from an increase in the market value of stocks in exchange for upfront cash as the time of selling the call option. Unusual market conditions or the lack of a ready market for any particular option at a specific time may reduce the effectiveness of option strategies and could result in losses.

Distributed by RFS Partners, a member of FINRA and affiliate of Shelton Capital Management.

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED OR BANK GUARANTEED AND MAY LOSE VALUE.

Media Contact:

Morrison Shafroth

720-470-3653

mo.shafroth@shafroth.com

View original content:

SOURCE Shelton Capital Management