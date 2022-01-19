Smartpress Announces World Class Net Promoter Score

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online printer Smartpress.com announced a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 77 for 2021. Since a score of 73 or higher in the professional services industry is considered world class, that's a significant achievement. (And they've maintained that world class status since they started tracking NPS four years ago.)

Smartpress' world class Net Promoter Score reflects customers' utmost satisfaction in their quality, service and eco-friendly business practices. They are proud to be 100% employee-owned and carbon neutral.

"When the employees are all co-owners of the business, we find they treat customers well!"



See how they earn exceptional ratings year over year:

https://smartpress.com/blog/features/customer-reviews-how-smartpress-maintains-a-high-rating

The Serious Business of Customer Feedback

Beyond Google Customer Reviews (where they score 4.9 out of 5 stars), Smartpress asks for feedback throughout their entire customer journey: ratings after every online chat or email, product reviews after projects are printed, plus a broad customer satisfaction survey quarterly.

"The themes we see regularly in our customer feedback are the same three by which we operate: premium quality printing, world-class service and social responsibility," said Matt Chapman, vice president of Smartpress. "These are not aspirational qualities we determined in a conference room one day. It's our way of sharing what customers are telling us about why they choose Smartpress."

What drives Smartpress' superior customer satisfaction?

Real people, real time: Customers can contact a service expert via phone, email or online chat and there's always a real person on the other end during business hours. Constant feedback loop: Smartpress closely monitors all feedback and immediately addresses opportunities to improve customers' printing experience. Employee ownership: Team members are intrinsically motivated to provide a superb customer experience and empowered to make good decisions on the company's behalf.

"Smartpress is 100% employee-owned, which I believe is a big reason for our success in focusing on wowing our customers," said Chapman. "When the employees are all co-owners of the business, we find they treat customers well!"

Learn the perks of printing with an employee-owned company:

https://smartpress.com/blog/features/esop-the-benefits-of-printing-with-an-employee-owned-company

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create premium-quality print with world class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous environmental certifications like EcoVadis Gold and ISO 14001. They are a carbon-neutral, 100% employee-owned company and are home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

https://smartpress.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Smartpress)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smartpress