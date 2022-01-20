Amesite Announces Partnership with Cathie Wood's Innovation Foundation

DETROIT, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, nonprofit, and government agency learning and upskilling, announces today its partnership with the Innovation Foundation ("IF") to provide its proprietary online learning platform for all of IF's education initiatives. Founded by Cathie Wood, the Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of ARK Invest, IF's mission is to educate through the lens of technologically enabled innovation, preparing and inspiring students, teachers, and families to be on the right side of change.

Amesite Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Amesite)

"We believe that education through the lens of innovation will require novel and forward-looking methods of teaching," commented Cathie Wood, IF's Founder and Chairperson. "Built by Amesite, Innovation Foundation Engage – our online learning platform- uses advanced technology to enhance education focused on innovation. Amesite's technology will help us engage all who wish to be a part of our mission. Our plan is to partner with school districts across the nation, offering teachers and children the training and education to lean into and beneﬁt from the explosive and exciting changes fomenting around innovation."

"The Innovation Foundation's flagship program to provide teachers and students access to innovation learning opportunities is very much in line with our mission to provide the best possible technology to drive online learning through an intuitive and comprehensive approach that provides users with a wide range of resources available through a single platform," commented Amesite's Founder and CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry. "Cathie Wood is a globally respected and renowned thought leader and role model in the areas of innovation and finance. Her bold predictions about the future have been repeatedly realized. The Innovation Foundation team is ensuring that people are ready to embrace the changes that are improving the human condition. We also share IF's beliefs in the power of learning to change lives, and the importance of leveraging partnerships to utilize technology, to do so."

Both Ernst & Young LLP and Deloitte have recently reported that companies utilizing a software as service or (SaaS) model, rather than ones that develop physical assets, are more efﬁcient in their operations and have achieved greater shareholder return compared with asset-heavy organizations. Among the advantages are lower costs passed to the end user, the allowance of categorizing their software investments as operating expenses rather than capital expenditures, and easy and rapid scalability as the only requirement around increased utilization is an expansion of licenses based on the user's changing business requirements.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite delivers the world's most effective online learning systems for employees, students, and job seekers. Artificial intelligence drives the platform: Amesite delivers clean, accessible interfaces, best-in-class technology, and unparalleled scalability and integration capabilities. Our partners give us the best reviews in the industry, with customer-branded learning community environments that integrate with your existing tools – and deliver outstanding results. The future of learning is here: Amesite delivers systems for businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies, branded to you, in as little as 24h. For more information, visit https://amesite.com/ .

About Innovation Foundation

Founded in 2021 by Cathie Wood, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, and Founder of ARK Invest, the Innovation Foundation (IF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to powering intellect for a changing world. IF's mission is to educate through the lens of technologically enabled innovation, preparing and inspiring students, teachers, and families to be on the right side of change. IF seeks to achieve its mission through a virtuous cycle of education, mentorship, partnership, and funding. For additional information, please visit https://theinnovationfoundation.org/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's ﬁlings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

info@amesite.com

516-222-2560

Media Contact:

Jules Abraham

Julesa@COREIR.com

SOURCES

E&Y:

https://www.ey.com/en_us/strategy-transactions/how-asset-light-strategies-and-models-can-boost-business-growt h

Deloitte:

https://www2.deloitte.com/ch/en/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/articles/saas-enabled-solutio ns-deliver-win-win-for-companies-and-customers.html

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amesite