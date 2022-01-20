BERKSHIRE HILLS REPORTS IMPROVED FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS; SETS ANNUAL MEETING DATE

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported that fourth quarter earnings per share (EPS) increased year-over-year by 40% to $0.42 in 2021, and by 50% to $0.42 on an adjusted non-GAAP basis. For the year 2021, Berkshire reported EPS of $2.39, or $1.69 on an adjusted basis, compared to a 2020 loss of ($10.60), or a $0.60 profit, on an adjusted basis.

Results for the quarter and full year 2021 demonstrate strong improvement over the prior year and a solid start to Berkshire's Exciting Strategic Transformation (BEST) plan that is targeted to significantly improve stakeholder value while making Berkshire the leading socially responsible Community Bank in New England and beyond.

FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Comparisons are to the prior year unless otherwise stated; non-GAAP measures are reconciled on pages F-9 and F-10).

4% increase in non-interest income excluding gains/losses

1% increase in commercial loans quarter-over-quarter

Total loans stable quarter-over-quarter; up 0.5% before non-strategic run-off

45% decrease in non-performing assets, measuring 0.32% of total year-end assets

$3 million benefit to the credit loss provision due to a release of the credit loss allowance

71% reduction in wholesale funding to 3% of assets (period-end balance)

Cost of deposits down year-over-year to 0.19% from 0.47%

CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "We posted commercial portfolio loan growth during the quarter and our fee income demonstrated strong year-over-year momentum across most business lines. We announced and executed several initiatives in the most recent quarter which are targeted to strengthen our franchise and further improve our future operating results as part of our BEST plan. Berkshire continued to hire strong new talent in our SBA lending, wealth management and private banking divisions, and enhanced our business banking and MyBanker teams as well. Our Board of Directors was joined by former banking executive and digital, financial and risk expert Nina Charnley. Berkshire expanded its consumer lending solutions, providing more convenient and affordable access to consumers in its markets. The Bank also expanded its wealth management offerings with a suite of mission-aligned socially responsible investing portfolios and is already seeing some early success."

Mr. Mhatre concluded, "We're pleased with the strong year-over-year improvement in net profit and are tracking ahead of our BEST plan financial targets. Berkshire Bank's strong liquidity and capital positions it well for higher expected interest rates and planned business growth in 2022. I thank our Berkshire team for its commitment to exceptional service to our customers and markets, its dedication to community comeback, and for making our Company an award-winning workplace and outstanding corporate citizen. We're pleased that our shareholders have benefited from our endeavors as our share price has reached a nearly two year high and appreciated at about twice the growth rate of peers in 2021. Also, we announced yesterday that our Board has authorized a share repurchase up to $140 million in total cost and we're targeting further benefit to our shareholders from this plan in 2022."

ANNUAL MEETING

The Board of Directors determined that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 and may be convened as a virtual meeting. The date of Friday, March 25, 2022 was established as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. Further information about the annual meeting will be available in early April at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Earnings: Fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share increased to $0.42 in 2021 from $0.30 in 2020, and decreased from $1.31 in the third quarter of 2021. Berkshire's non-GAAP measure of fourth quarter adjusted EPS was also $0.42 in 2021, which was a 504% increase year-over-year primarily due to a benefit to the loan loss provision reflecting improved credit performance in 2021. Adjusted EPS decreased 21% quarter-over-quarter reflecting changes in revenue mix as the Company is investing in new revenue generating sources targeted to benefit future periods. Fourth quarter return on equity increased year-over-year to 6.9% in 2021, and adjusted return on tangible common equity improved to 7.3%. These results included the benefit of the repurchase of 5% of outstanding shares during 2021.

Revenue: Fourth quarter revenue decreased year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter reflecting low interest rates and constrained customer demand during the ongoing pandemic. By accumulating lower yielding short term investments, the Company accepted lower 2021 revenues and is positioned to benefit from projected stronger loan demand and higher interest rates in 2022. Fourth quarter net interest income decreased 8% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting both volume and margin changes, as well as the sale of the Company's Mid-Atlantic branch operations. The fourth quarter 2021 net interest margin was 2.60%, compared to 2.56% in the linked quarter, and reflected the benefit of the reduction in higher cost wholesale funding and the roll-down in the cost of maturing retail time deposits.

Non-interest income excluding gains/losses increased by 4% year-over-year, and by 18% excluding insurance operations sold in 2021, including 1% growth of this measure quarter-over-quarter. Most ongoing categories of quarterly fee income increased year-over-year, despite the sale of the Mid-Atlantic branch operations. SBA lending revenue climbed again to $5.8 million, marking the third straight quarter of record revenues for this business line. Full year SBA lending non-interest revenue was a record $21 million. Wealth management revenue increased 10% year-over-year, totaling $2.6 million for the quarter. In recent months, the Company has recruited seasoned bankers to support ongoing growth in both of these business lines.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans: Berkshire recorded a $3 million benefit to the fourth quarter provision, compared to a charge of $10 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a benefit of $4 million in the linked quarter. This resulted from a $7 million release of the credit loss allowance net of $4 million in net loan charge-offs. The Company also utilizes the non-GAAP financial measure of Pre-tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") to evaluate the results of operations before the impact of the provision and tax expense. PPNR measured $21 million in the most recent quarter.

Expense: Fourth quarter 2021 non-interest expense totaled $69 million, decreasing by 3% year-over-year and measuring flat quarter-over-quarter. Procurement initiatives have been deployed across the company, contributing to lower expenses for occupancy and professional services. Growth in compensation and technology costs include the impacts of frontline banker hires and digital initiatives. Full time equivalent staff totaled 1,319 positions at period-end, compared to 1,505 positions at the start of the year. The effective tax rate was 17% in the final quarter of 2021, and the tax rate was 20% for the full year 2021 including the impact of higher taxable income from third quarter sale gains. Tax credit investments provided $0.01 in EPS benefit in the most recent quarter, net of the related amortization recorded to non-interest income. This was unchanged from the prior quarter.

BALANCE SHEET (references are to period-end balances unless otherwise stated)

Summary: Assets totaled $11.6 billion at year-end 2021. Total assets decreased by 10% year-over-year due primarily to the sale of the Mid-Atlantic branch operations and expected repayments of SBA guaranteed commercial Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. In the fourth quarter, liquidity was used to increase the investment securities portfolio and further reduce higher cost wholesale funds sources. Short-term investments remained elevated at 13% of total assets at year-end, positioning the bank to benefit from expected increases in interest rates. Capital metrics also remained elevated, with tangible equity measuring 10.0% of total year-end tangible assets. The Company's strong capital and liquidity position it for future targeted loan growth and capital distributions which are integral elements of its BEST strategic plan.

Loans: Period-end loans were stable in the fourth quarter of 2021, as 1% growth in commercial balances offset 4% decreases in residential mortgage and consumer loan balances. Commercial and industrial loan balances grew 4%, including strong growth in asset-based lending. Quarterly results were net of runoff in targeted portfolios. For the year, loans decreased by 16%, including run-off in targeted portfolios consisting of a $603 million decrease in PPP loans, a $112 million decrease in indirect auto loans, and a $158 million decrease in commercial loans in COVID-sensitive industries. This accounted for approximately half of the full year decline in loan balances. Much of the remaining decline was due to runoff of residential mortgages which were not replaced in the low yield environment during the year. The Company has expanded its commercial and business banking teams and is developing new sourcing channels for residential mortgages and consumer loans in its markets to support planned loan growth in 2022.

Asset Quality: Asset quality metrics remained favorable and improving in the most recent quarter. Non-accruing loans decreased year-over-year by 46% to $35 million, measuring 0.52% of total loans at year-end 2021. Annualized fourth quarter net loan charge-offs measured 0.23%, compared to 0.80% in 2020. Total delinquent and non-accruing loans decreased 15% year-over-year, measuring 1.15% of total year-end 2021 loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased quarter-over-quarter by $7 million, measuring 1.55% of total loans, which was a decrease from 1.65% in the linked quarter.

Deposits and Borrowings: Period-end total deposits decreased by 1% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased by 2% year-over-year and decreased 2% quarter-over-quarter as businesses used liquidity near year-end. The Bank has been running off brokered deposits, which decreased by $383 million and $89 million year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, respectively. Full year-deposit activity resulted in a shift in mix towards non-interest-bearing deposits, which increased 21% year-over-year and represented 30% of total year-end balances. The fourth quarter deposit mix shifted from NOW accounts to money market accounts due to year-end calendar timing related to payroll deposits. Higher cost wholesale funds, consisting of brokered deposits and borrowings, decreased by 71% year-over-year and 21% quarter-over-quarter. Wholesale funds totaled $339 million at year-end 2021 and all other time deposits totaled $1.45 billion. The Company targets to further lower funding costs as most of these higher cost balances mature in 2022.

Equity: Capital metrics improved in 2021, with tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets increasing to 10.0% at year-end. During the second and third quarters of 2021, Berkshire repurchased approximately 5% of outstanding shares, which decreased to 48.7 million at year-end 2021 from 50.8 million at the prior year-end. For the year 2021, book value per share increased by 4% to $24.30, and the non-GAAP measure of tangible book value per share also increased by 4% to $23.69.

ESG & CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY UPDATE

Berkshire Bank is committed to purpose-driven, community-centered banking that enhances value for all stakeholders as it pursues its vision of being the top-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England and beyond. Learn more about the steps Berkshire is taking at berkshirebank.com/csr and in its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report.

Key developments in the quarter include:

Progress on the BEST Community Comeback: Berkshire previously announced its "BEST Community Comeback", an aggressive ESG and community commitment to fuel resilience and strengthen local economies. The multi-year plan focuses on four key areas: fueling small businesses, community financing and philanthropy, financial access and empowerment, and funding environmental sustainability. As a result of the collective efforts of its employees, Berkshire is showing early progress and momentum towards achievement of its goals. The Company helped more than 180,000 individuals through its financial wellness programming and increased its use of renewable electricity to 83%. Additional information can be found at previously announced its "BEST Community Comeback", an aggressive ESG and community commitment to fuel resilience and strengthen local economies. The multi-year plan focuses on four key areas: fueling small businesses, community financing and philanthropy, financial access and empowerment, and funding environmental sustainability. As a result of the collective efforts of its employees,is showing early progress and momentum towards achievement of its goals. The Company helped more than 180,000 individuals through its financial wellness programming and increased its use of renewable electricity to 83%. Additional information can be found at berkshirebank.com/comeback.

Enhancing ESG Oversight: Berkshire continued to enhance its oversight of Environmental, Social and Governance matters by adding an ESG Committee, chaired by its SVP, Corporate Responsibility & Communications and including members of its executive management team. The committee complements its existing comprehensive management committee structure and provides an additional layer of oversight to its enterprise-wide ESG and Corporate Responsibility program.

Current ESG Performance: The Company continued to improve its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings, generally outperforming peers and moving into the top-quartile for ESG performance, one of its five major BEST targets. As of December 31, 2021 the Company received ratings of: MSCI ESG- BBB; ISS ESG Quality Score - Environment: 3, Social: 1, Governance: 2; and Bloomberg ESG Disclosure- 47.81. The Company also received an improved rating from Sustainalytics.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, January 20, 2022 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. The Company will also post an investor presentation at its website at ir.berkshirebank.com with additional financial information and other information about the quarter.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:

Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time prior to the call and will immediately receive simple instructions via email.

Additionally, participants may reach the registration link and access the webcast by logging in through the investor relations section of Berkshire's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Those parties who do not have Internet access or are otherwise unable to pre-register for this event, may still participate at the above time by dialing 844-200-6205 and using participant access code: 738511. Participants are requested to dial-in a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 866-813-9403 and using access code: 198914. The webcast will be available on Berkshire's website for an extended period of time

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, which is transforming what it means to bank its neighbors socially, humanly, and digitally to empower the financial potential of people, families, and businesses in its communities as it pursues its vision of being the leading socially responsible omni-channel community bank in the markets it serves. Berkshire Bank provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, and investment services. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has approximately $11.6 billion in assets and operates 106 branch offices in New England and New York, and is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. To learn more, call 800-773-5601 or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on pages F-9 and F-10 in the accompanying financial tables. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for adjusted revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, other gains/losses, merger costs, restructuring costs, goodwill impairment, and discontinued operations. In 2020, the Company recorded a full impairment of its goodwill and exited its discontinued national mortgage banking operations. Other adjusted expense in 2020 was primarily related to costs of the separation with the former CEO, as well as consulting for the CEO succession process. A 2020 adjusted gain was recognized on the sale of a specialty commercial insurance business line. In 2021, the Company recorded a third quarter net gain of $52 million on the sale of the Company's insurance subsidiary and the Mid-Atlantic branch operations. Expense adjustments in the first quarter 2021 were primarily related to branch consolidations. Third quarter 2021 adjustments included Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings prepayment costs. They also included other restructuring charges for efficiency initiatives in operations areas including writedowns on real estate moved to held for sale and severance related to staff reductions. The fourth quarter 2021 revenue adjustment was primarily related to trailing revenue on a previously reported sale, and the expense adjustment was due primarily to branch restructuring costs.

The Company utilizes Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("Adjusted PPNR") which measures adjusted income before credit loss provision and tax expense. PPNR is used by the investment community due to the volatility and variability across banks related to credit loss provision expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. The Company also calculates Adjusted PPNR/assets in order to utilize the PPNR measure in assessing its comparative operating profitability.

Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to adjusted income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for adjusted revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES F-1 Selected Financial Highlights F-2 Balance Sheets F-3 Loan and Deposit Analysis F-4 Statements of Operations F-5 Statements of Operations (Five Quarter Trend) F-6 Average Balances and Average Yields and Costs F-7 Asset Quality Analysis F-8 Asset Quality Analysis (continued) F-9 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

and Supplementary Data (Five Quarter Trend) F-10 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

and Supplementary Data (Year-to-Date)

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)

















Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,









2020

2021

2021

2021

2021































NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA























Net earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.30

$ 0.26

$ 0.43

$ 1.31

$ 0.42





Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) 0.28

0.32

0.44

0.53

0.42





Net income, (thousands) 15,009

13,031

21,636

63,749

20,248





Adjusted net income,(thousands)(2) 14,062

16,015

22,104

25,695

20,172





Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) 50,833

50,988

50,453

48,657

48,667





Average diluted shares, (thousands) 50,355

50,565

50,608

48,744

48,340





Total book value per common share, (end of period) 23.37

23.05

23.30

24.21

24.30





Tangible book value per common share, (end of period) (2) 22.68

22.39

22.66

23.58

23.69





Dividends per common share 0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12





Full-time equivalent staff, continuing operations 1,505

1,467

1,417

1,333

1,319































PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3)























Return on equity 5.22 % 4.50 % 7.37 % 22.18 % 6.86 %



Adjusted return on equity (2) 4.89

5.53

7.53

8.94

6.83





Return on tangible common equity (2) 5.85

4.98

7.92

23.14

7.37





Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2) 5.50

6.04

8.08

9.53

7.34





Return on assets 0.48

0.42

0.70

2.14

0.71





Adjusted return on assets (2) 0.45

0.51

0.71

0.86

0.71





Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (4)(5) 2.61

2.62

2.62

2.56

2.60





Efficiency ratio (2) 71.03

71.32

67.82

68.76

71.98































FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)























Total assets

$ 12,838

$ 12,757

$ 12,273

$ 11,846

$ 11,555





Total earning assets 12,090

12,071

11,571

11,145

10,899





Total loans

8,082

7,659

7,233

6,836

6,826





Total deposits

10,216

10,244

9,914

10,365

10,069





Loans/deposits (%) 79 % 75 % 73 % 66 % 68 %



Total shareholders' equity $ 1,188

$ 1,175

$ 1,175

$ 1,178

$ 1,182































ASSET QUALITY























Allowance for credit losses, (millions) $ 127

$ 124

$ 119

$ 113

$ 106





Net charge-offs, (millions) (17)

(10)

(5)

(2)

(4)





Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.80 % 0.51 % 0.26 % 0.12 % 0.23 %



Provision expense/(income), (millions) $ 10

$ 7

$ -

$ (4)

$ (3)





Non-performing assets, (millions) 67

58

49

39

37





Non-performing loans/total loans 0.80 % 0.73 % 0.66 % 0.54 % 0.52 %



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 196

222

250

304

300





Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.58

1.62

1.65

1.65

1.55































CAPITAL RATIOS























Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(6) 13.8 % 14.2 % 14.3 % 15.3 % 15.0 %



Tier 1 capital leverage ratio(6) 9.4

9.5

9.5

9.9

10.5





Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets(2) 9.0

9.0

9.3

9.7

10.0



























































(1) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to adjusted and tangible amounts, appear on pages F-9 and F-10.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. adjusted measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-adjusted charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages F-9 and F-10 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

(3) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.









(4) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.











(5) The effect of purchase accounting accretion for loans, time deposits, and borrowings on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all quarters, which is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter: 0.07%, 0.05%, 0.08%, 0.06%, 0.05%.

(6) Presented as projected for December 31, 2021 and actual for the remaining periods.















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)

December 31, September 30, December 31,

(in thousands) 2020 2021 2021

Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 91,219 $ 153,185 $ 109,350

Short-term investments 1,466,656 1,971,345 1,518,457

Total cash and short-term investments 1,557,875 2,124,530 1,627,807











Trading security 9,708 8,574 8,354

Marketable equity securities, at fair value 18,513 15,601 15,453

Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,695,232 1,643,965 1,877,585

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 465,091 651,863 636,503

Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities 34,873 12,041 10,800

Total securities 2,223,417 2,332,044 2,548,695

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (104) (125) (105)

Net securities 2,223,313 2,331,919 2,548,590











Loans held for sale 17,748 5,176 6,110











Total loans 8,081,519 6,836,235 6,825,847

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (127,302) (112,916) (106,094)

Net loans 7,954,217 6,723,319 6,719,753











Premises and equipment, net 112,663 99,233 94,383

Other real estate owned 149 - -

Goodwill and other intangible assets 34,819 30,907 29,619

Other assets 619,925 527,049 524,074

Assets held for sale (1) 317,304 3,743 4,577

Total assets $ 12,838,013 $ 11,845,876 $ 11,554,913











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Demand deposits $ 2,484,249 $ 3,022,821 $ 3,008,461

NOW and other deposits 1,003,005 1,982,089 976,401

Money market deposits 3,371,353 2,438,832 3,293,526

Savings deposits 972,116 1,095,959 1,111,625

Time deposits 2,385,085 1,825,714 1,678,940

Total deposits 10,215,808 10,365,415 10,068,953











Senior borrowings 474,357 13,369 13,331

Subordinated borrowings 97,280 97,454 97,513

Total borrowings 571,637 110,823 110,844











Other liabilities 232,730 191,563 192,681

Liabilities held for sale (1) 630,065 - -

Total liabilities 11,650,240 10,667,801 10,372,478











Preferred shareholders' equity - - -

Common shareholders' equity 1,187,773 1,178,075 1,182,435

Total shareholders' equity 1,187,773 1,178,075 1,182,435

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,838,013 $ 11,845,876 $ 11,554,913

(1) For December 31, 2020, balance includes loans and deposits from branch sales in the Mid-Atlantic region.



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3) LOAN ANALYSIS































































Growth % (in millions)

December 31, 2020

Balance

September 30, 2021

Balance

December 31, 2021

Balance

Quarter ended

December 31, 2021

Year to Date

























Total commercial real estate

$ 3,647

$ 3,565

$ 3,598

1 % (1) % Commercial and industrial loans

1,326

1,254

1,300

4

(2)

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans 633

46

30

(35)

(95)

Total commercial loans

5,606

4,865

4,928

1

(12)

























Total residential mortgages

1,813

1,443

1,392

(4)

(23)

























Home equity

295

264

253

(4)

(14)

Auto and other

368

264

253

(4)

(31)

Total consumer loans

663

528

506

(4)

(24)

Total loans

$ 8,082

$ 6,836

$ 6,826

0 % (16) %















































































































































DEPOSIT ANALYSIS







































Growth % (in millions)

December 31, 2020

Balance

September 30, 2021

Balance

December 31, 2021

Balance

Quarter ended

December 31, 2021

Year to Date

Non-interest bearing

$ 2,484

$ 3,023

$ 3,008

0 % 21 % NOW and other

1,003

1,982

976

(51)

(3)

Money market

3,372

2,439

3,294

35

(2)

Savings

972

1,096

1,112

1

14

Time deposits

2,385

1,825

1,679

(8)

(30)

Total deposits (1)

$ 10,216

$ 10,365

$ 10,069

(3) % (1) % (1) Included in total deposits are brokered deposits of $228.1 million, $317.1 million and $610.6 million at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED - (F-4)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest income $ 75,860

$ 92,131

$ 329,065

$ 409,782 Interest expense 6,548

16,422

37,899

93,000 Net interest income from continuing operations, not FTE 69,312

75,709

291,166

316,782 Non-interest income from continuing operations













Deposit related fees 7,522

7,523

29,813

27,905 Loan fees and revenue 9,098

4,833

35,060

16,840 Insurance commissions and fees -

2,319

7,003

10,770 Wealth management fees 2,586

2,359

10,530

9,285 Mortgage banking originations 259

543

2,056

5,190 Other 993

2,105

6,631

2,597 Total non-interest income excluding gains/(losses) 20,458

19,682

91,093

72,587 Securities (losses)/gains, net (106)

2,405

(787)

(7,520) Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net 1,057

1,240

52,942

1,240 Total non-interest income 21,409

23,327

143,248

66,307 Total net revenue from continuing operations 90,721

99,036

434,414

383,089 Total net revenue from continuing operations excluding (losses)/gains 89,770

95,391

382,259

389,369















Provision (benefit) for credit losses (3,000)

10,000

(500)

75,878 Non-interest expense from continuing operations













Compensation and benefits 37,816

36,719

150,589

147,840 Occupancy and equipment 9,738

10,948

41,782

43,359 Technology and communications 8,599

7,988

33,803

32,364 Professional services 2,365

4,055

15,860

11,907 Other expenses 10,025

11,563

38,078

45,168 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses 864

523

5,781

559,601 Total non-interest expense 69,407

71,796

285,893

840,239 Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other 68,543

71,273

280,112

280,638















Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 24,314

$ 17,240

$ 149,021

$ (533,028) Income tax expense/(benefit) 4,066

(1,659)

30,357

(19,853) Net income/(loss) from continuing operations $ 20,248

$ 18,899

$ 118,664

$ (513,175)















(Loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes $ -

$ (5,114)

$ -

$ (26,855) Income tax (benefit) -

(1,224)

-

(7,013) Net (loss) from discontinued operations $ -

$ (3,890)

$ -

$ (19,842)















Net income/(loss) $ 20,248

$ 15,009

$ 118,664

$ (533,017) Preferred stock dividend -

-

-

313 Income/(loss) available to common shareholders $ 20,248

$ 15,009

$ 118,664

$ (533,330)















Basic earnings/(loss) per common share:













Continuing Operations $ 0.42

$ 0.38

$ 2.41

$ (10.21) Discontinued Operations -

(0.08)

-

(0.39) Total $ 0.42

$ 0.30

$ 2.41

$ (10.60)















Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share:













Continuing Operations $ 0.42

$ 0.38

$ 2.39

$ (10.21) Discontinued Operations -

(0.08)

-

(0.39) Total $ 0.42

$ 0.30

$ 2.39

$ (10.60)















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 47,958

50,308

49,240

50,270 Diluted 48,340

50,355

49,554

50,270

















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED - (F-5)





















Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

Interest income $ 92,131

$ 88,153

$ 85,364

$ 79,688

$ 75,860

Interest expense 16,422

13,060

9,971

8,320

6,548

Net interest income from continuing operations, not FTE 75,709

75,093

75,393

71,368

69,312

Non-interest income from continuing operations



















Deposit related fees 7,523

7,126

7,508

7,657

7,522

Loan fees and revenue 4,833

10,246

7,431

8,285

9,098

Insurance commissions and fees 2,319

3,130

2,292

1,581

-

Wealth management fees 2,359

2,772

2,519

2,653

2,586

Mortgage banking originations 543

802

534

461

259

Other 2,105

2,148

2,211

1,279

993

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains 19,682

26,224

22,495

21,916

20,458

Securities (losses)/gains, net 2,405

(31)

(484)

(166)

(106)

Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net 1,240

-

-

51,885

1,057

Total non-interest income 23,327

26,193

22,011

73,635

21,409

Total net revenue from continuing operations 99,036

101,286

97,404

145,003

90,721

Total net revenue from continuing operations excluding (losses)/gains 95,391

101,317

97,888

93,284

89,770























Provision (benefit) for credit losses 10,000

6,500

-

(4,000)

(3,000)

Non-interest expense from continuing operations



















Compensation and benefits 36,719

38,735

36,970

37,068

37,816

Occupancy and equipment 10,948

11,024

10,599

10,421

9,738

Technology and communications 7,988

8,593

8,214

8,397

8,599

Professional services 4,055

6,614

3,701

3,180

2,365

Other expenses 11,563

9,702

9,382

8,969

10,025

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses 523

3,486

6

1,425

864

Total non-interest expense 71,796

78,154

68,872

69,460

69,407

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other 71,273

74,668

68,866

68,035

68,543













































Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 17,240

$ 16,632

$ 28,532

$ 79,543

$ 24,314

Income tax expense/(benefit) (1,659)

3,601

6,896

15,794

4,066

Net income from continuing operations $ 18,899

$ 13,031

$ 21,636

$ 63,749

$ 20,248























(Loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes $ (5,114)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

Income tax (benefit) (1,224)

-

-

-

-

Net (loss) from discontinued operations $ (3,890)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -























Net income $ 15,009

$ 13,031

$ 21,636

$ 63,749

$ 20,248

Preferred stock dividend -

-

-

-

-

Income available to common shareholders $ 15,009

$ 13,031

$ 21,636

$ 63,749

$ 20,248













































Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share:



















Continuing Operations $ 0.38

$ 0.26

$ 0.43

$ 1.31

$ 0.42

Discontinued Operations (0.08)

-

-

-

-

Total $ 0.30

$ 0.26

$ 0.43

$ 1.31

$ 0.42























Weighted average shares outstanding:



















Basic 50,308

50,330

50,321

48,395

47,958

Diluted 50,355

50,565

50,608

48,744

48,340















































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS - UNAUDITED - (F-6)





Dec. 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2021













(in millions) Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Average Yield/Rate



Assets







































Commercial real estate 3,843 3.34 % 3,630 3.27 % 3,625 3.46 % 3,577 3.40 % 3,569 3.49 % Commercial and industrial loans 2,056 4.05



1,865 4.62



1,605 4.74



1,370 4.78



1,278 4.37



Residential mortgages 1,971 3.78



1,740 3.71



1,604 3.79



1,499 3.65



1,403 3.82



Consumer loans 726 3.41



634 3.79



582 3.80



545 3.95



516 3.96



Total loans (1) 8,596 3.62



7,869 3.73



7,416 3.84



6,991 3.77



6,766 3.76



Securities (2) 1,968 2.69



2,195 2.36



2,259 2.17



2,312 2.09



2,367 2.04



Short-term investments and loans held for sale 977 0.14



1,351 0.13



1,750 0.10



1,762 0.17



1,609 0.17



Mid-Atlantic region loans held for sale 101 4.27



295 4.09



269 3.96



155 3.82



- -



Total earning assets (3) 11,642 3.17



11,710 3.07



11,694 2.96



11,220 2.86



10,742 2.84



Goodwill and other intangible assets 40





34





33





31





30





Other assets 752





724





690





674





655





Assets from discontinued operations 12





-





-





-





-





Total assets 12,446





12,468





12,417





11,925





11,427















































Liabilities and shareholders' equity







































NOW and other 1,279 0.17 % 1,325 0.15 % 1,389 0.07 % 1,316 0.05 % 1,331 0.05 % Money market 2,756 0.32



2,802 0.27



2,751 0.18



2,716 0.16



2,731 0.16



Savings 967 0.08



1,003 0.08



1,054 0.05



1,112 0.04



1,100 0.04



Time 2,629 1.35



2,266 1.12



2,013 0.94



1,893 0.86



1,750 0.80



Total interest-bearing deposits 7,631 0.62



7,396 0.48



7,207 0.35



7,037 0.31



6,912 0.28



Borrowings 658 2.50



500 2.78



381 3.12



253 3.89



111 5.68



Mid-Atlantic region interest-bearing deposits 180 0.80



518 0.60



517 0.51



306 0.51



- -



Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,469 0.77



8,414 0.63



8,105 0.49



7,596 0.43



7,023 0.37



Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,542





2,537





2,787





2,901





3,038





Other liabilities (4) 279





358





351





279





185





Liabilities from discontinued operations 6





-





-





-





-





Total liabilities 11,296





11,309





11,243





10,776





10,246















































Preferred shareholders' equity 7





-





-





-





-





Common shareholders' equity 1,143





1,159





1,174





1,149





1,181





Total shareholders' equity 1,150





1,159





1,174





1,149





1,181





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 12,446





12,468





12,417





11,925





11,427















































Net interest spread

2.40 %

2.44 %

2.47 %

2.43 %

2.47 % Net interest margin, FTE (5)

2.61





2.62





2.62





2.56





2.60



Cost of funds

0.60





0.48





0.36





0.31





0.26



Cost of deposits

0.47





0.36





0.25





0.22





0.19













































Supplementary data







































Net Interest Income, not FTE 76





75





75





71





69





Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment 1





1





2





2





2





Net Interest Income, FTE 77





77





77





73





71















































Average PPP loans 685





546





321





90





37





Average loans excluding PPP loans 7,911





7,323





7,095





6,901





6,729





Total PPP loans, end of period 633





444





173





46





30





Total loans excluding PPP loans, end of period 7,448





7,215





7,059





6,790





6,796





PPP interest income 6





7





5





2





0















































Total average non-maturity deposits 7,544





7,666





7,981





8,045





8,200





Total average deposits 10,173





9,932





9,994





9,938





9,950















































Purchased loan accretion 2





1





2





2





2





Total average tangible equity (6) 1,110





1,125





1,141





1,118





1,151















































(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans.









(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.



(3) Excludes discontinued operations for presentation purposes. Performance ratios are calculated including the impact of discontinued operations.



(4) Includes the Mid-Atlantic region non-interesting bearing deposits. As of December 31, 2021 there were no Mid-Atlantic region average non-interest bearing deposits. As of December 31, 2020, the Mid-Atlantic region average non-interest bearing deposits were $37 million, respectively.

(5) The effect of PPP loans on the quarterly net interest margin is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter: ( 0.05%, 0.11%, 0.11%, 0.05%, 0.00%.) This calculation excludes gross interest income on PPP loans and average PPP loan balances. (6) See page F-9 for details on the calculation of total average tangible equity.















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-7)









Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS





















Non-accruing loans:





















Commercial real estate

$ 35,581

$ 28,325

$ 22,799

$ 14,845

$ 13,954

Commercial and industrial loans

12,921

9,371

9,427

7,140

6,747

Residential mortgages

8,347

10,674

9,238

9,763

9,825

Consumer loans

8,099

7,447

6,141

5,399

4,800

Total non-accruing loans

64,948

55,817

47,605

37,147

35,326

Other real estate owned

149

149

85

-

-

Repossessed assets

1,932

1,701

1,666

1,664

1,736

Total non-performing assets

$ 67,029

$ 57,667

$ 49,356

$ 38,811

$ 37,062

























Total non-accruing loans/total loans

0.80%

0.73%

0.66%

0.54%

0.52%

Total non-accruing loans/total loans excluding PPP loans

0.87%

0.77%

0.67%

0.55%

0.52%

Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.52%

0.45%

0.40%

0.33%

0.32%

























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS

















Balance at beginning of period

$ 134,414

$ 127,302

$ 123,800

$ 119,044

$ 112,916

Charged-off loans

(18,314)

(11,460)

(7,248)

(4,334)

(7,976)

Recoveries on charged-off loans

1,209

1,465

2,492

2,206

4,154

Net loans charged-off

(17,105)

(9,995)

(4,756)

(2,128)

(3,822)

Provision (benefit) for loan credit losses

9,993

6,493

-

(4,000)

(3,000)

Balance at end of period

$ 127,302

$ 123,800

$ 119,044

$ 112,916

$ 106,094

























Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.58%

1.62%

1.65%

1.65%

1.55%

Allowance for credit losses/total loans excluding PPP loans 1.71%

1.72%

1.69%

1.66%

1.56%

Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans

196%

222%

250%

304%

300%

























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS





















Commercial real estate

$ (11,862)

$ (6,959)

$ (2,325)

$ (1,391)

$ (2,208)

Commercial and industrial loans

(5,089)

(2,662)

(2,331)

110

(1,649)

Residential mortgages

250

80

176

(677)

(2)

Home equity

141

(42)

(136)

106

106

Auto and other consumer

(545)

(412)

(140)

(276)

(69)

Total, net

$ (17,105)

$ (9,995)

$ (4,756)

$ (2,128)

$ (3,822)

























Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.80%

0.51%

0.26%

0.12%

0.23%

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans

0.41%

0.51%

0.39%

0.30%

0.29%



























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED (F-8)







December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

Balance Percent of Total Loans

Balance

Percent of Total Loans

30-89 Days delinquent

$ 16,310

0.20%

$ 28,565

0.37%

$ 15,483

0.22%

$ 18,365 0.27%

$ 39,863

0.58%

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

11,450

0.14%

6,124

0.08%

3,129

0.04%

3,803 0.06%

3,270

0.05%

Total accruing delinquent loans

27,760

0.34%

34,689

0.45%

18,612

0.26%

22,168 0.33%

43,133

0.63%

Non-accruing loans

64,948

0.80%

55,817

0.73%

47,605

0.66%

37,147 0.54%

35,326

0.52%

Total delinquent and non-accruing loans

$ 92,708

1.14%

$ 90,506

1.18%

$ 66,217

0.92%

$ 59,315 0.87%

$ 78,459

1.15%



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-9)









Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

Total revenue from continuing operations (A) $ 99,036

$ 101,286

$ 97,404

$ 145,003

$ 90,721

Adj: Net securities losses/(gains) (1)

(2,405)

31

484

166

106

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(1,240)

-

-

(51,885)

(1,057)

Total adjusted revenue (2) (B) $ 95,391

$ 101,317

$ 97,888

$ 93,284

$ 89,770

























Total non-interest expense from continuing operations (C) $ 71,796

$ 78,154

$ 68,872

$ 69,460

$ 69,407

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense

(523)

(3,486)

(6)

(1,425)

(864)

Adjusted non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 71,273

$ 74,668

$ 68,866

$ 68,035

$ 68,543

























Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) from continuing operations (A-C) $ 27,240

$ 23,132

$ 28,532

$ 75,543

$ 21,314

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (B-D) 24,118

26,649

29,022

25,249

21,227

























Net income

$ 15,009

$ 13,031

$ 21,636

$ 63,749

$ 20,248

Adj: Net securities losses/(gains) (1)

(2,405)

31

484

166

106

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(1,240)

-

-

(51,885)

(1,057)

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense

523

3,486

6

1,425

864

Adj: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes

5,114

-

-

-

-

Adj: Income taxes benefit/(expense)

(2,939)

(533)

(22)

12,240

11

Total adjusted income (2) (E) $ 14,062

$ 16,015

$ 22,104

$ 25,695

$ 20,172

























(in millions, except per share data)





















Total average assets (F) $ 12,446

$ 12,468

$ 12,417

$ 11,925

$ 11,427

Total average shareholders' equity (G) 1,150

1,159

1,174

1,149

1,181

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3) (H) 1,110

1,125

1,141

1,118

1,151

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3) (I) 1,103

1,125

1,141

1,118

1,151

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (J) 1,153

1,142

1,143

1,147

1,153

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (K) 1,153

1,142

1,143

1,147

1,153

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (L) 12,803

12,724

12,241

11,815

11,525

























Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (M) 50,833

50,988

50,453

48,657

48,667

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N) 50,355

50,565

50,608

48,744

48,340

























GAAP earnings per common share, diluted(2)

$ 0.30

$ 0.26

$ 0.43

$ 1.31

$ 0.42

Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N) 0.28

0.32

0.44

0.53

0.42

Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (K/M) 22.68

22.39

22.66

23.58

23.69

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (J/L) 9.01

8.98

9.34

9.71

10.00

























Performance ratios (4)





















GAAP return on equity

5.22 % 4.50 % 7.37 % 22.18 % 6.86 % Adjusted return on equity (2) (E/G) 4.89

5.53

7.53

8.94

6.83

Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)

5.85

4.98

7.92

23.14

7.37

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (E+Q)/(I) 5.50

6.04

8.08

9.53

7.34

GAAP return on assets

0.48

0.42

0.70

2.14

0.71

Adjusted return on assets(2)

0.45

0.51

0.71

0.86

0.71

PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)

0.88

0.74

0.92

2.53

0.75

Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)

0.78

0.85

0.93

0.85

0.74

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R) 71.03

71.32

67.82

68.76

71.98

Net interest margin, FTE

2.61

2.62

2.62

2.56

2.60

















































Supplementary data (in thousands)





















Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (O) $ 1,334

$ 41

$ 79

$ 2,195

$ 2,057

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (P) (971)

(33)

(175)

(1,789)

(1,448)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P) 363

9

(96)

406

609

























Intangible amortization (Q) $ 1,513

$ 1,319

$ 1,297

$ 1,296

$ 1,288

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R) 1,485

1,494

1,660

1,586

1,604









































































(1) Net securities losses/(gains) include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.





















(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking intangible assets at period-end. (4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity.

(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency. (7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing.

(8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.







BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-10)



Years Ended





Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(in thousands)



2020

2021

Total revenue from continuing operations (A)

$ 383,089

$ 434,414

Adj: Net securities losses (1)



7,520

787

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(1,240)

(52,942)

Total adjusted revenue (2) (B)

$ 389,369

$ 382,259















Total non-interest expense from continuing operations (C)

$ 840,239

$ 285,893

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense



(5,839)

(5,781)

Less: Goodwill impairment



(553,762)

-

Adjusted non-interest expense (2) (D)

$ 280,638

$ 280,112















Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) from continuing operations (A-C)

$ (457,150)

$ 148,521

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (B-D)

108,731

102,147















Net income/(loss)



$ (533,017)

$ 118,664

Adj: Net securities losses (1)



7,520

787

Adj: Goodwill impairment



553,762

-

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(1,240)

(52,942)

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense



5,839

5,781

Adj: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes



26,855

-

Adj: Income taxes benefit/(expense)



(29,342)

11,696

Total adjusted income/(loss) (2) (E)

$ 30,377

$ 83,986















(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets (F)

$ 12,861

$ 12,056

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,421

1,166

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3) (H)

1,105

1,134

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3) (I)

1,088

1,134

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (J)

1,153

1,153

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (K)

1,153

1,153

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (L)

12,803

11,525















Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (M)

50,833

48,667

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

50,308

49,554















GAAP earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted(2)



$ (10.60)

$ 2.39

Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N)

0.60

1.69

Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (K/M)

22.68

23.69

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (J/L)

9.01

10.00















Performance ratios (4)











GAAP return on equity



(37.46) % 10.18 % Adjusted return on equity (2) (E/G)

2.14

7.20

Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)



(48.60)

10.80

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (E+Q)/(I)

3.18

7.74

GAAP return on assets



(4.15)

0.98

Adjusted return on assets(2)



0.24

0.70

PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)



(3.55)

1.23

Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)



0.85

0.85

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

68.53

69.96

Net interest margin, FTE



2.72

2.60





























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (O)

$ 4,699

$ 4,372

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (P)

(3,645)

(3,445)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

1,054

928















Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 6,181

$ 5,200

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

6,402

6,344















(1) Net securities (gains)/losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure.











(3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking intangible assets at period-end. (4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income/(loss) adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity. (6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its operational efficiency. (7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing. (8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.



View original content to download multimedia:

