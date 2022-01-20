Bestpass Appoints Jason Walker as Chief Revenue Officer

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass®, the comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets, today announced that Jason Walker has joined as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Walker joins the Bestpass executive leadership team to spearhead growth and the sales, marketing, and channel partnership efforts across the organization reporting to the CEO, Tom Fogarty.

Walker joins Bestpass with more than 25 years of experience driving results across multiple industries and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. "It's an exciting time to be joining Bestpass, they have a huge opportunity for growth and have a great team that I am looking forward to working with. I think Bestpass is a great fit for my expertise in fleet management and I look forward to working with the sales and marketing team to continue to deliver exemplary support and service for Bestpass's future customers." Said Jason Walker.

Walker specializes in go-to market planning, product positioning, and revenue growth for organizations. Most recently, Walker was the Vice President of Sales and CRO at GPS Insight, which was acquired by Acel-KKR in 2021. Walker joined in 2010 and helped grow the company while owning sales, marketing, operations, and customer success. Prior to GPS Insight, Walker was the Vice President of Sales at iLinc, responsible for the direct and channel sales organizations with a concentrated focus on North America. He transformed the sales model and team from perpetual license format to a SaaS-based subscription sales group and increased customer transactions on a quarterly basis by over 500%.

"I am excited to add a leader of Jason's caliber to the Bestpass team. He brings a proven track record of success in driving growth by focusing on delivering customer value, and he has consistently built winning teams and exceeded revenue goals." said Tom Fogarty, CEO of Bestpass. "Jason is a key partner for our team to help us sustain and accelerate on our strong growth as we continue to advance our industry leading solutions through innovation."

Bestpass is the comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all shapes and sizes. With more than 20,000 customers and processing more than $1.2 billion in toll transactions in the United States and Canada, Bestpass ensures data accuracy, consolidates payments, and saves its users time and money. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, we are a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers and tolling authorities. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com.

