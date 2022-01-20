Coinbase partners with Blockworks, Bankless for DeFi and Metaverse event 'Permissionless'

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockworks and Bankless are proud to announce Coinbase as the presenting sponsor of Permissionless, a three-day conference taking over Palm Beach, FL, May 17-19, 2022. The event aims to bring together crypto community leaders, builders, and innovators from around the globe to celebrate the incredible innovation and future of DeFi, NFTs, the metaverse and more.

Blockworks, Bankless and Coinbase know that DeFi is the future of finance, NFTs have given the world a new form of cultural expression and ownership, and the metaverse is the gathering place of the future. The aforementioned are aligned in their belief that the communities that are building these industries deserve a place to gather, celebrate and ideate.

Permissionless is a culmination of the industry-wide success experienced over the past year and will bring together over 5,000 investors, technologists, traders and crypto professionals. Attendees will hear from industry experts on topics including the metaverse, NFTs and gaming, the future of finance institutional adoption, and more.

"Blockworks and Bankless are excited to have Coinbase as the presenting sponsor of Permissionless," said Blockworks co-founder Jason Yanowitz. "Coinbase has achieved milestone after milestone and is a leader within the industry. Their voice is essential to the long term success of the future of blockchain."

About Coinbase

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange that is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. Coinbase started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy to over 73 million people.

About Bankless

Bankless is a thesis-driven media studio, focusing on educating and onboarding users into the world of decentralized finance. Bankless is the #1 crypto podcast in downloads and is #4 in business and finance podcasts in the USA. Over 160,000 people subscribe to the Bankless newsletter and Bankless is responsible for some of the leading theses and models that power the crypto industry.

About Blockworks

Blockworks is a global financial media brand that delivers breaking news and premium insights about digital assets and Web3 to millions of investors. Blockwork's editorial content, newsletters and podcasts provide expert analysis to help investors navigate DeFi markets. With Web3 and DeFi events like Permissionless and the Digital Asset Summit, Blockworks creates space for innovators to build the future of the global economy.

