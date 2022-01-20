COMMUNITY LEGAL SERVICES OF MID-FLORIDA PRO BONO LAWYERS RECOGNIZED WITH FLORIDA SUPREME COURT'S 2022 PRO BONO SERVICE AWARD

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc., (CLSMF) is a nonprofit legal organization striving to remove barriers to justice by empowering vulnerable communities through legal advocacy and education.

(PRNewsfoto/CLSMF)

CLSMF's service area covers twelve counties throughout Central Florida and ranges from urban to rural areas. Serving clients in each of our counties presents unique challenges as we strive to deliver the most effective services to those that need it most.

Jeff Harvey, Chief Executive Officer at CLSMF says, "I am thrilled that two of the outstanding Pro Bono lawyers we work with are being acknowledged by the Florida Bar Association. The work that the talented and dedicated lawyers do every day has life-changing impact on thousands of Central Florida residents each year. CLSMF relies on the generosity of pro bono attorneys throughout our service area to help us serve and meet the legal needs of the community."

Claud Nelson, Director of Pro Bono Services at CLSMF says, "It is great to see our dedicated volunteers recognized for the important and necessary services they provide to our clients. I am proud and humbled by all of the members of our legal community that donate their time to serve the most vulnerable residents of Central Florida."

CLSMF Pro Bono Attorneys honored by the awards are David C. Sasser, 5th Judicial Circuit and Victoria C. Zinn, 7th Judicial Circuit.

Established in 1981, The Florida Bar President's Pro Bono Service Awards recognize pro bono service in each of Florida's 20 judicial circuits. This year's awards ceremony takes place at the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 3:30 p.m.

ABOUT CLSMF:

At Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, we believe in Legal Aid for All. Everyone has the right to an attorney, not just those who can afford it. As a PILLAR in the community, our mission is to provide no-cost legal services to the most vulnerable Central Florida residents.

CONTACT: Jeff Harvey

COMPANY Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc.

PHONE 407-480-4512

EMAIL jeffh@clsmf.org

WEB www.CLSMF.org

(PRNewsfoto/CLSMF)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc.