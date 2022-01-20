<span class="legendSpanClass">Exhausted after the holidays, readers are looking for something fresh.</span><span class="legendSpanClass">The Vegetarian and Her Hunter</span><span class="legendSpanClass">delivers a flavorful punch for the tired palate.</span>

Escape The Winter Blues with a Fresh Thriller From Audrey Destin <span class="legendSpanClass">Exhausted after the holidays, readers are looking for something fresh.</span><span class="legendSpanClass">The Vegetarian and Her Hunter</span><span class="legendSpanClass">delivers a flavorful punch for the tired palate.</span>

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bleary-eyed and bored, after the excitement of the holidays has worn off, readers are looking to their bookshelves and TBRs for something fresh. Luckily The Vegetarian and Her Hunter from Comava Press is just the kind of adventure their tastebuds are after.

The Vegetarian and Her Hunter hardcover

"The pacing is fast, and I was able to consume the whole book in one sitting. I just couldn't put it down." -Alicia: NetGalley Reviewer

The Vegetarian and Her Hunter is a mother-daughter thriller that addresses modern topics important to women. When a daughter goes missing, it's time to go hunting. A cross-genre women's fiction thriller that spins a story of strength in women as the roles of predator and prey are defined and redefined and the underlying questions of morality run wild.

"I felt as though I was there in the mother's hunt. It made me sad, mad, and everything in-between." -Sarra: Goodreads Reviewer

"This is a book with a very powerful message - to both mothers and teenage girls." -Allison Glasgow: NetGalley Reviewer

Join readers as they race through the winter blues with a new thriller on the hashtag #TVAHH and share your pictures and feelings about The Vegetarian and Her Hunter.

Audrey Destin can be found on Instagram at @AudreyDestinBooks and on TikTok at @Audrey_Destin_Author

