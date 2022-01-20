NEXT WEEK: Reunited, Reignited: Tennessee Families Return to In-Person Celebrations of School Choice Week with New Vigor Governor Bill Lee Issues Proclamation Recognizing Jan. 23-29 as Tennessee School Choice Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 2021's school choice expansions, Tennessee families and educators have high hopes for the future of K-12 learning. Tennesseans will raise awareness of educational opportunities during National School Choice Week 2022.

National School Choice Week 2022

Tennessee schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 447 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. One of the biggest events in Tennessee will be a "School Choice Week Day at the Hill" for students in Nashville on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Tennessee, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with some open enrollment, charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling. Tennessee students with special needs may be eligible for a publicly funded Individualized Education Account.

To raise awareness of these options, Gov. Bill Lee has officially proclaimed Jan. 23-29 to be Tennessee School Choice Week. Across the state, additional communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of Martin, Three Way, Lenoir City, Sneedville, Livingston, and Kingston, and the counties of Meigs, Montgomery, and Henderson.

"The real solution to improving Tennessee K-12 education is community buy-in: families, students, and teachers who are excited about learning and engaged at their school of choice," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope this School Choice Week spreads school spirit among all K-12 communities and renews the education conversation, making it one of greater collaboration and positivity."

To download a guide to Tennessee school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/tennessee.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Tennessee events at schoolchoiceweek.com/tennessee.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

