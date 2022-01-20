NEXT WEEK: South Carolina Communities Bring Hope, Can-Do Attitude to School Choice Week Celebrations

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids learn differently, so families need options when it comes to education. That's the message South Carolina families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

South Carolina schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 457 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. One of the biggest events in South Carolina will be a school choice fair in Charleston, where families can pick up free school supplies, on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week, including the SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach on Jan. 23.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in South Carolina, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, charter schools, magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling. In South Carolina, students with disabilities may qualify for a state-run scholarship program.

To raise awareness about these options, Gov. Henry McMaster has officially proclaimed South Carolina School Choice Week. Across the state, additional communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the cities of McCormick, Mount Pleasant, Mullins, Chapin, Hanahan, and Hardeeville, as well as the county of Calhoun.

"For families in South Carolina and across the U.S., the process of choosing a school is too often a stressful one," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "With clear resources and support, navigating your child's education can be a hope-filled, positive experience, and School Choice Week is a time to encourage that."

To download a guide to South Carolina school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/south-carolina.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of South Carolina events at schoolchoiceweek.com/south-carolina.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

